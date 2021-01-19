PIRTEK USA Signs 100th Franchise Agreement

The 100 th franchise will debut PIRTEK in Racine, Wisconsin with the expansion driven by franchisee, Tom Fechter. Tom grew up working with hydraulic farming equipment and eventually gained more than 32 years of experience in the hydraulics industry. In 2015, he first opened a PIRTEK business in the Milwaukee area, which marked the brand's 50 th location. Hundreds of statewide companies soon realized the value of PIRTEK's products and services to keep their equipment up and running. Now, Fechter is excited to open another Wisconsin location in an untapped and growing neighboring territory, again marking a milestone signing number for the brand.

"Our franchise owners, our corporate employees, and our customers here in the U.S. contributed to the brand being ranked as the third-fastest growing franchise brand in the world by Franchise Times last year," said Kim Gubera, President and CEO of PIRTEK USA. The shared goal of the PIRTEK USA network is to continue our part in expanding and strengthening the brand. Each time we add a location, we make our one hour ETA and 24/7 services available to our regional and national customers as well as potential new customers. In addition, we are consistently expanding our product base in order to satisfy the needs of customers. All of these initiatives in synchronicity will result in the consistent growth of our owner's businesses and the PIRTEK brand overall."

PIRTEK has provided world class service for 40 years and currently operates in 23 countries with more than 430 units across the globe. Despite the pandemic, PIRTEK has continued to service a wide range of industries while growing the brand's locations. Its 24/7 onsite service offers hydraulic and industrial hose replacements, aiming to minimize downtime for customers to be up-and-running again quickly.

To continue its current momentum, PIRTEK USA is actively seeking qualified franchise owners looking for a supportive onboarding process with a customer-service-focused brand. PIRTEK welcomes driven individuals from any and all industries, regardless of technical experience. An initial investment for PIRTEK ranges from $201,400 - $869,300. Franchisees can expect to receive access to ongoing training and support as well as exclusive territories.

