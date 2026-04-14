PIRTEK USA Surpasses 200 U.S. Locations, Continues Growth Momentum in 2026

Nation's Leading Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Franchise Builds on Record Growth with Continued Expansion and National Recognition

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIRTEK USA, the nation's leading on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, continued its record-setting growth trajectory in Q1 2026, surpassing 200 U.S. locations while awarding 12 new territories and opening 12 locations nationwide.

The milestone marks a significant step forward for the brand as it continues expanding its footprint across key industrial and infrastructure-driven markets. PIRTEK now operates in 35 states + Puerto Rico, advancing toward its goal of full national coverage.

"The start to 2026 reinforces the strength of our system and the opportunity ahead for PIRTEK franchisees everywhere." Post this

"Surpassing 200 locations in the U.S. is a major achievement for our brand and a reflection of the consistency we're seeing across our franchise network," said Kim Gubera, President & CEO of PIRTEK USA and PIRTEK Canada. "We're continuing to grow with the right owners in the right markets, and that disciplined approach is what's driving our momentum."

New PIRTEK openings this quarter include Fairfield, OH; South Hills, PA; Lubbock, TX; Saginaw, MI; Bowling Green, KY; Warwick, RI; Kalamazoo, MI; Lexington North, KY; San Antonio South, TX; Angleton, TX; Clarksville, TN; and Pitt County, NC, reflecting demand for PIRTEK's services in critical markets across the country.

In addition to these openings, PIRTEK signed new franchise agreements across major markets such as New York City, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Jacksonville, San Francisco, and Sacramento, reinforcing the brand's presence in high-demand regions across the country. Q1 growth was driven by seven new franchise owners and one expanding owner, including three U.S. military veterans representing the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Franchisee Growth in Action

Among PIRTEK's newest owners is Ricardo Vargas Lugo, who is developing multiple locations across the San Francisco Bay area. He has been a startup founder and brings a background in corporate finance, strategy, and sales leadership, with experience at major Silicon Valley companies. Vargas Lugo was drawn to PIRTEK's essential, B2B service model and sees the brand as a strong opportunity to build a scalable, long-term business.

"PIRTEK stood out because it's a service that businesses can't afford to go without," said Vargas Lugo. "You're stepping into an established system with real demand behind it, but there's still a lot of room to grow and scale. For me, it was the right combination of structure, opportunity, and the ability to build something long-term."

National Recognition in Q1 2026

In addition to its development momentum, PIRTEK earned several industry accolades in the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing its reputation as a leading franchise opportunity:

Ranked No. 1 on Entrepreneur 's Best of the Best Franchises in the Hydraulic Hose Services Category

on in the Hydraulic Hose Services Category Ranked No. 110 on Entrepreneur 's Franchise 500®

on Ranked No. 126 on Entrepreneur 's Top 150 Fastest-Growing Franchises

on Ranked No. 29 on Entrepreneur's Top 50 Fastest-Growing International Franchises

on Recognized as a Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

These honors reflect PIRTEK's continued performance across franchisee satisfaction, system growth, and overall brand strength.

Positioned for Continued Growth in 2026

With more than 200 locations now operating across the U.S., PIRTEK enters the remainder of 2026 with a strong development pipeline and increasing demand across essential industries, including construction, manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure.

"Our focus remains on supporting our network and expanding strategically into markets positioned to drive the highest level of franchisee success," added Gubera. "The start to 2026 reinforces the strength of our system and the opportunity ahead."

PIRTEK provides unmatched hose service through its 1-hour ETA and 24/7/365 on-site emergency service. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training, marketing support, and a turnkey system designed to help entrepreneurs from any background succeed. To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit www.pirtekusafranchise.com.

ABOUT PIRTEK USA:

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement services through on-site mobile and service centers. The brand has more than 600 franchise locations in 24 countries around the world, with over 200 located in the U.S. PIRTEK has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7/365, and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as hydraulic fittings. WE'LL KEEP YOU OPERATING® For more information, visit www.pirtekusa.com or follow us at @PIRTEKUSA on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE PIRTEK USA