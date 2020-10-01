Piston Group Appoints Former Toyota President to Board of Directors

James served as the seventh president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) with more than 10,000 team members at Toyota's largest automotive manufacturing plant globally. TMMK produces the Camry (America's best-selling car); Avalon; and the only domestically manufactured Lexus (ES 350) in addition to four- and six-cylinder engines, axles and die components. James also served as manufacturing executive champion for quality, morale and policy and diversity initiatives for all of Toyota's 14 North American manufacturing facilities at various points in his career and was a charter member of Toyota's Diversity Council.

"Wil's career achievements, leadership experience and industry knowledge are unquestionable and will be a tremendous asset to the Piston Group's continued growth and expansion in the automotive industry's global market," said Johnson. "We truly appreciate his lifelong commitment to quality, performance and diversity; and thank him for joining our board of directors."

James's career spanned over 30 years with Toyota. He is most proud of leading TMMK to its Platinum J.D. Power Award for initial quality with Lexus in its initial launch year while attaining Best in Class Quality with Camry in 2016. TMMK went on to receive the Silver and Bronze J.D. Power Awards with Camry Best in Class in 2017.

Throughout his career, James served on numerous community, economic and educational boards including the National Urban League, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky State University and North Carolina A&T School of Engineering among others. James currently serves on the boards of Atkore International, Cornerstone Building Brands and Columbia Forest Products.

James holds degrees from Old Dominion University, and honorary degrees from the University of Kentucky and University of Pikeville and has been recognized in Savoy's "Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America" on numerous occasions.

Piston Group, comprising of Piston Automotive, Irvin Automotive Products, Detroit Thermal Systems, and AIREA, is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. AIREA is an office design studio and furniture dealer. Piston Group was founded in 1995 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America.

Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $2.9 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

