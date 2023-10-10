Pitbull Joins World Jai-Alai League as Equity Owner

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award-winning recording artist and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull, is increasing his investment in the world of sports business as he takes on an equity ownership role in the World Jai-Alai League (WJAL). Pérez will have involvement in all aspects of the League adding his creativity and entrepreneurial skills to the executive team. WJAL has seen a surge of interest this year, bringing on notable ambassadors, investors and partners including three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig, and professional tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

"Becoming an investor in the World Jai-Alai League is not just business, it's about celebrating Miami's culture and history. We're going to redefine the game and reach a new generation of fans," said Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull). "I'm excited for this new venture. Miami locals know that when you talk about jai-alai, you're talking about a sport with deep roots in the city's history."

"Today is a great day for our league and the entire sport as we welcome 'Mr. Worldwide,' Pitbull, as an equity owner," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of WJAL. "The World Jai-Alai League is quickly gaining momentum and we're thrilled to have the support of influential Miami icons such as Pitbull, Udonis Haslem and Jorge Masvidal. Together, we're poised to captivate audiences worldwide and continue the rich legacy that this sport holds in Miami and beyond."

A year after launching its social media presence, WJAL has leveraged social media to grow the sport with over 335,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 80,000 on Instagram. WJAL recently concluded its most successful season yet, with game days averaging over 100k unique views on TikTok. WJAL live games are available in over 300 million homes through streaming services including ESPN, FTF Sports and Triple B Media. New this season, DraftKings and BetRivers offer betting odds on matches for fans in 14 states, the Province of Ontario, and Mexico.

About World Jai-Alai League
The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. For more information, go to www.battlecourtjaialai.com. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

