Pitbull Returns To Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino In 2020 With New Las Vegas Residency "Pitbull - Get Ready Vegas"

April: 22, 24 & 25

Sept. 10 & 11 (over Mexican Independence Day weekend)

General ticket prices begin at $39 plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/pitbull or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. The show is being presented jointly by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation. All shows begin at 9 p.m.

As much as the music of Pitbull defines a generation and soundtracks a global movement, the words and actions of the man born Armando Christian Pérez exemplify a commitment to inspiring both personal and universal revolution. As much as he elevated himself out of the streets and on to the international stage, he also heeded the call to grow from an entertainer to an ambassador of change. As much as listeners proudly recite the words to "Time Of Our Lives" or "Give Me Everything," they also fervently quote his equally unforgettable aphorisms turn a negative into a positive and dale! -- his signature phrase that encapsulates Pitbull's belief that anything is possible. As a result, he entrenched himself at the forefront of cultural, social, education, and popular conversations, bringing his brand of inspiration, influence and impact worldwide.

Over the course of 10 full-length albums, Pitbull's single sales have exceeded 80 million and YouTube views burgeoned past 15 billion by 2019. In addition to hundreds of gold and platinum certifications internationally, he has performed to concert audiences worldwide. Recognized for his talents, he has garnered GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® awards. Moreover, superstars of all stripes and styles have sought him out for collaborations, including Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Shakira, Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, and Kesha, to name a few. A consistent headliner, he has not only performed for millions of fans worldwide, but he also took the stage at Planet Hollywood in 2015 for his Time Of Our Lives Las Vegas Residency, which ultimately resulted in multiple return engagements every year until its climactic close in 2019. In addition to the United States, his sold-out world concert tours have taken him to North and South America, Europe and the Far East. He has also completed headlining tours in China and Japan. Along the way in his journey, he has co-headlined with Enrique Iglesias, toured with Britney Spears in the U.K. and Europe, and spoken to thousands as part of Tony Robbins' motivational seminars.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Billy Idol at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; The Doobie Brothers, Chicago and ZZ TOP at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Pitbull, Scorpions, Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com . Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook , Instagram and follow us on Twitter .

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 newly restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. The resort also features The Scene Pool Deck with the Strip's first and only stand-alone wave machine, the FlowRider. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater showcases resident headliners Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

