Pitcairn Expands its Strategic Leadership & Investments Team

Current Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Rick Pitcairn becomes firm's Chief Global Strategist; Well-regarded investment industry veteran Nathan Sonnenberg joins firm as new CIO

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcairn, a true family office serving ultra-high-net-worth families for a century, announced today the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Nathan Sonnenberg, a 25-year investment professional, as its new Chief Investment Officer. Pitcairn's long-time CIO, Rick Pitcairn, will take a new role as the firm's Chief Global Strategist.

The moves come as Pitcairn continues to expand its client base and investment offerings, positioning the firm for continued growth among many of the country's wealthiest families. Pitcairn was founded in 1923 as the single family office for the Pitcairn family, and today the firm serves more than 100 families.

"We're excited to welcome Nathan to Pitcairn, and to continue to offer Rick's proven strategic vision and vast market knowledge to our client families as we begin our second century," said Leslie C. Voth, Pitcairn's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. "These moves build on our decades of investment excellence and will ensure that our ultra-high-net-worth clients continue to receive the trusted investment counsel and sophisticated opportunities they deserve."

At Pitcairn, Nathan will focus on the day-to-day management of the investment team, along with building the firm's long-term capital framework and identifying new opportunities within private markets. In his new role, Rick will advance the firm's global growth strategy, work directly with clients, and produce original research and informed insights on macroeconomic trends for clients and the media. Both will report to Leslie Voth.

"I am looking forward to working closely with Nathan and continue to support our client families," Rick said. "Having worked with Nathan for the past several years, I know that he is not only a smart and highly experienced investment professional, but he also shares our values and commitment to doing what's best for our clients."

Prior to Pitcairn, Nathan was founder of outsourced-CIO consultancy Wealth Management Consulting, LLC. Previously, he held leadership positions, including as chief investment officer, at wealth management firms Fortigent, Advice Period, Glassman Wealth Services and Abbott Downing.

"I want to thank Leslie and Rick for this incredible opportunity," Nathan said. "Over my many years working with Pitcairn, I have seen firsthand how they deliver personalized portfolios for every client family. I want to thank them for placing their trust in me, and I look forward to serving Pitcairn client families for many years to come."

Both Rick and Nathan will serve on the firm's leadership team and investment policy committee. Nathan is based in the Washington, D.C. area and will split his time between there and the firm's Jenkintown office, with a focus on building out a Capital region team. Rick will continue to be based out of the Jenkintown, PA. office.

About Pitcairn

Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping wealthy families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office model, Pitcairn helps families achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world's wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational wealth transitions, and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is located in the Philadelphia suburbs with offices in New York City and representatives in the Washington, D.C. area and Florida.

Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973-224-7152

[email protected]

SOURCE Pitcairn