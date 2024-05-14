Pitch Your Cannabis Business to the Largest Cannabis Company in the World and Win Thousands in Prizes

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , in collaboration with Rooted In Good, Curaleaf's corporate philanthropy arm, is excited to announce the 2024 Canna Founders Pitch Competition , where 8 cannabis companies will have the opportunity to present their business in front of a panel of esteemed judges in New Brunswick, New Jersey on June 17, 2024, during the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight .

Applications are open until May 28, 2024. Interested parties can apply here .

This event series aims to support diverse businesses and license holders within the cannabis industry. The New Brunswick event offers a prize of $2,500 to the runner-up and $5,000 to the winner. Moreover, the top two companies from this event will advance to the Rooted In Good Cannabis Demo Day during Boston Cannabis Week on September 19, for a chance to win an additional $25,000.

To qualify, competing companies must already have a product or service in the market, ready for sales, with annual revenues not exceeding $250,000. Applicants must also identify as diverse or minority-owned businesses.

Selection criteria for the competition will focus on the competitive advantage, team strength, viability, and potential for scalability of the business concepts.

This competition offers a unique opportunity for diverse cannabis entrepreneurs to gain significant exposure, connect with industry leaders, and secure funding to scale their innovative ideas. For those determined to shape the future of the cannabis industry, the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight event in New Brunswick is an unparalleled chance to make impactful connections and showcase their business on a large stage.

For additional details and to submit an application, please visit the competition website .

About the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference offers an unmatched platform for networking, deal-making, and insights into the future of the sector.

About Rooted In Good: Rooted In Good, by Curaleaf, is committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the cannabis industry, supporting social equity, and promoting environmental sustainability. Through their initiatives, they aim to inspire and enact positive change within the community and the broader industry.

SOURCE Benzinga