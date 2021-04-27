PitchBook Adds Patent Data to Enhance Due Diligence, Discovery and Market Intelligence Workflows

SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the availability of patent data on PitchBook company profiles. Clients will now be able to view a company's intellectual property (IP), access and download patent filings, and track the status of patents – all from within the PitchBook Platform. At launch, PitchBook will provide access to more than 16 million patents from the major global patent authorities across the US, EU and World Patent Organization, as well as individual countries such as Japan, Canada, Great Britain and France. The addition of the patent dataset is critical to due diligence and discovery workflows for VC firms and corporate development teams as they work to better understand a company's value, follow emerging technology trends and monitor competitors and their strategies.

To learn more about PitchBook's new patent dataset, click here.

"Patent data augments a number of core private market deal making and market intelligence workflows. Better understanding a company's intellectual property and how it fits into the broader competitive landscape leads to more informed decision making and better investment outcomes," said Tristan Reni, lead product manager at PitchBook. "Integrating this information into our platform and pairing it with our best in class fundraising data reinforces PitchBook as a premier solution for understanding emerging technology, innovation, company valuations, and market activity."

Corporate development teams, VC firms and IP-focused service providers rely on patent data to better understand a company's value, competitive positioning and forward-looking strategy. Its also imperative when sourcing investment opportunities, as investors can target specific companies with active patents aligned with investment strategies. Using the PitchBook Platform, clients can now view and download all of a company's active, pending and expired patents in one place, including the original filing documents, which details the technology behind the patent. In the coming quarters, PitchBook will add functionality to show how a company's patent filing activity has changed over time, as well as where its IP portfolio fits within the broader technology landscape. Improvements to advanced search capabilities will also allow users to better screen for companies with patents in a specific space. Initially, PitchBook has added 16 million patents across 130,000 company profiles. The company will continue integrating patent data as part of its ongoing due diligence and discovery platform enhancement initiatives.

To learn more about PitchBook's new patent dataset, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 50,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

SOURCE PitchBook

Related Links

https://pitchbook.com

