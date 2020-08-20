PitchBook Adds VP of Product to Innovate and Evolve the PitchBook Platform

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the addition of Paul Jaeschke to the Executive Leadership Team as VP of Product. Jaeschke brings more than 15 years of experience building and managing high performing product and engineering teams and will be responsible for innovating and evolving PitchBook's flagship product, the PitchBook Platform. So far this year, PitchBook released 246 product updates, underscoring its commitment to serving customers by providing holistic research and analysis on the evolving capital markets.

"As we continue to uncover new use cases for our platform within the private capital markets, we are evolving to meet those needs," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "Paul brings a wealth of experience growing products and business and will play a key role as we go after new market segments while also remaining hyper-focused on providing a world class product for the 45,000 professionals that depend on us every day."

Jaeschke started his career at Deloitte before working his way to VP of Product at Morningstar. In this role, he led product and engineering teams for Morningstar Direct, the company's flagship institutional research platform. After Morningstar, Jaeschke joined Amazon where he took on leadership roles in Textbook rental, Prime Now and Amazon Business. After Amazon, he led product management teams at WeWork and supply chain startup Flexport. At PitchBook, Jaeschke will lead the product team as it continues to innovate the PitchBook Platform and roll out new product features.

"PitchBook is a great company with an incredible culture and product," said Paul Jaeschke, VP of Product at PitchBook. "The team has done a remarkable job building the platform and growing the client userbase at an impressive rate. I'm thrilled to be joining such a talented group of people and excited about the opportunity to continue evolving the platform to meet the needs of our customers."

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 45,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

