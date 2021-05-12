PitchBook Appoints New Managing Director of EMEA and Customer Success to Drive European Growth

SEATTLE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the appointment of Laura Gonzalez to Managing Director of EMEA and Customer Success. In her new role, Gonzalez will direct PitchBook's EMEA data and product roadmap, business operations, regional client acquisition and workforce expansion in the rapidly growing London office. She will also retain her existing responsibilities as New York Director of Customer Success after relocating to the company's European headquarters. EMEA is a major area of focus for PitchBook, with plans to hire across all departments and increase data and analyst research offerings to support customer demand in the region.

"Laura has been instrumental in shaping PitchBook's culture and helping us accelerate our rapid growth over the past six years," said Brett Kaluza, VP of Customer Success at PitchBook. "Her leadership and deep understanding of our business and customer needs will be vital as we look to maintain strong connections across global offices and grow the customer success team by nearly 25% in 2021. In addition, Laura's impressive development from individual contributor to regional director demonstrates the enormous career growth opportunity available for others at PitchBook."

Since joining PitchBook's Seattle office in 2014, Gonzalez quickly made an impact on the customer success team as she worked her way up from associate to managing director. After moving to the New York office in 2017, Laura successfully scaled the New York customer support team from 15 employees to more than 92 today. Her leadership will help guide PitchBook through similar expansion in the EMEA markets. In March, PitchBook announced it added over one million new European datapoints to provide customers greater transparency into the region's privately backed companies, deals, investors and funds. The combination of PitchBook's expansive global data coverage and institutional grade research on the private market ecosystems in Europe makes PitchBook a central resource for critical client workflows like discovery, fundraising, due diligence, benchmarking and deal execution.

"As a customer-centric business, we take incredible pride in providing the support and information our clients need to win," said Laura Gonzalez, Managing Director of EMEA and Customer Success. "We're continually innovating to ensure PitchBook is the most powerful global tool in their workflow. Between the current breadth of our European data and the planned expansion of our dedicated EMEA team, this is an exciting time for PitchBook and our clients. I'm looking forward to being a part of the team's growth and continuing my PitchBook journey in the London office."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Hong Kong and London and serves more than 50,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

