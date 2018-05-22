PitchBook Associate Director of Product Appointed to University of Washington's iSchool Advisory Board

"The iSchool's MSIM Advisory Board is an exceptional asset to the iSchool's students, faculty and alumni in providing timely insights into the ever-changing, fast-paced world of information," said Anind Dey, the Dean of the iSchool. "Alex is an inspiring and ambitious leader who brings a unique perspective through his success in leading the PitchBook product development team. We're looking forward to Alex's and Pitchbook's contributions to the advisory board, and iSchool, more broadly."

The iSchool MSIM degree program was developed out of the need to address the information management challenges that all organizations face in today's digital economy. Under the leadership of MSIM Program Chair, Sean McGann, the program's advisory board is accountable for helping the School achieve its objectives as well as promoting the program in the broader community through engagement with industry, government, academic and non-profit partners. Legault joins a group of prominent Puget Sound business leaders that make up the board including Vanessa Pegueros, vice president and CISO of DocuSign, Raymond Chan, managing director of the IoT Practice of Accenture Digital and Agueda Sanchez, senior UX producer at Amazon. Throughout his tenure at PitchBook, Legault has led the strategy and execution of substantial platform updates for PitchBook's 15,000 clients including mass dataset expansions, a platform re-architecture and regular feature updates. His experience will further strengthen the board's ability to advance the curriculum across its various specializations including data science, business intelligence, user experience, information architecture and information security.

"The iSchool does an exceptional job of preparing students to be leaders and innovators in the information space. In fact, several members of our product team are iSchool alumni," said Alex Legault, Associate Director of Products at PitchBook. "I'm humbled to have been asked to join this board and I will dedicate myself towards furthering the curriculum to develop the next generation of IT leaders."

Click here for more information about PitchBook.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves nearly 15,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About the University of Washington

Based in Seattle, Washington, the UW is one of the world's preeminent public universities. Its impact on individuals, the Pacific Northwest region and the world is profound — whether it is launching young people into a boundless future or confronting the grand challenges of our time through undaunted research and scholarship. The UW, which was ranked No. 13 in the world in Shanghai Jiao Tong University's 2017 academic rankings, educates more than 54,000 students annually. It turns ideas into impact and transforms lives and our world. For more about the UW's impact, visit www.washington.edu.

About the UW Information School

The University of Washington Information School is a leading member of the iSchool movement and a model for other information schools around the globe. The UW iSchool's approach to information instruction and scholarship builds on the traditional roles filled by information professionals, and it infuses its programs with a strong emphasis on the technologies through which information is increasingly delivered. By tackling key social and technical problems in the information field, the iSchool has become an important link between users of information and designers of information systems, connecting society with the information it needs. To learn more, visit ischool.uw.edu.

PitchBook Press Contact

Bailey Fox

PR Manager

pr@pitchbook.com

+1 206.823.3022

UW Information School Contact

Maggie Foote

Director of Communications

m2foote@uw.edu

+1 206-221-6182

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitchbook-associate-director-of-product-appointed-to-university-of-washingtons-ischool-advisory-board-300652429.html

SOURCE PitchBook

Related Links

http://www.pitchbook.com

