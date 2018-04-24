PitchBook Continues on Path to Become One-Stop-Shop for Private & Public Financial Market Data with Launch of Intraday Market Data

"The integration of Morningstar Market Data Solutions into the PitchBook Platform further demonstrates the strong collaboration between our teams to integrate valuable data and analysis," said Frannie Besztery, CFA, head of data at Morningstar. "As the private and public financial markets continue to converge, access to comprehensive data to drive investment and business decision-making has never been more imperative. With this latest integration, we're providing PitchBook customers with more advanced insight into public market conditions to more effectively evaluate investment potential."

Leveraging Morningstar's advanced stock price component, PitchBook Desktop now includes 15-minute delayed and end of day global market data from nearly 120 different exchanges, enabling users to stay informed on cross-market financial trends. In addition to integrating intraday market data, PitchBook is also releasing new features to help clients generate deeper insights from public market activity. With new interactive stock charts, users can review a stock's performance over time and further customize the display to highlight key events – like dividend payments, splits and earnings – and select from 31 different indicators, including simple moving average (SMA), directional moving index (DMI), rate of change, etc. Additionally, users can compare up to eight different companies as well as share classes on one public company profile with PitchBook's equity comparison functionality. Altogether, PitchBook clients are able to gain a holistic understanding of private and public financial market activity to inform strategies within one centralized platform.

"We're seeing a convergence between private and public financial markets. The private institutional investment community is maturing and often outperforms public markets. To find returns in today's environment, investors require a holistic view of the flow of capital across private and public markets," said Skylar Marcum, VP ‎of data and analytics products at PitchBook. "When you combine PitchBook's best-in-class private capital market data with Morningstar's clarity in the public equity investment space, we're well positioned to address the converging needs of investors. With today's launch, clients no longer need to go to another source for up-to-date public market data, which helps streamline workflows and highlight cross-market trends."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 15,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with more than $195 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2017. The company has operations in 27 countries.

