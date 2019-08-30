PitchBook Named Best Workplace by Puget Sound Business Journal for the Fifth Year

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal in the category of businesses with over 250 employees. To generate this list, the Journal administers employee surveys across four size categories and ranks the top 25 companies in each category based on employee satisfaction scores. Companies that made the list were honored during a special ceremony at Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park on August 22.

"At PitchBook, we invest heavily in people development and creating shared experiences for our global workforce. By doing so, teams are able to build strong relationships, which ultimately creates a more transparent work environment where employees understand decision-making and feel a greater sense of responsibility toward company mission," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "Throughout my career, I've learned never to discount the importance of culture. Making this list for the fifth time validates our commitment to investing in people as a winning formula."

The Best Workplaces score factors in 30 items across six categories including communication and resources, trust in leadership, team dynamics, personal engagement and more. Companies that made the List had the highest composite scores in an employee survey administered by Quantum Workplaces on behalf of the Puget Sound Business Journal. PitchBook has been named a Best Workplace in Washington in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and now 2019. This year, PitchBook has invested significantly in its employee-focused programs, including the launch of a women's affinity group, roll out of a company-wide leadership development program and the addition of 15 trainers and a dedicated employee engagement position to create shared experiences across offices.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 31,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

