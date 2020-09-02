PitchBook Named Best Workplace by Puget Sound Business Journal for the Sixth Year

SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) in the category of businesses with more than 250 employees. Recipients are selected and ranked based on employee satisfaction surveys, benefit offerings, leadership transparency, workplace perks and more. This year, companies were also asked to provide information on their response to COVID-19.

"The best thing about PitchBook is our people and the company culture we've created, which has never been stronger," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "Since transitioning to a fully remote workforce in March, we have worked hard to stay connected and ensure our employees are safe, supported and engaged. Making this year's list holds special significance. The focus, adaptability and passion I've observed the last several months further reinforces the strength of our team and culture. We'll continue investing heavily in our people, their professional development and creating an even better workplace."

The Best Workplaces award factors in 30 items across six categories including communication and resources, trust in leadership, team dynamics, personal engagement and more. Companies that made the list had the highest composite scores in an employee survey administered by Quantum Workplaces on behalf of the Puget Sound Business Journal. Winners were honored during a special virtual ceremony on August 27.

A six-time winner, PitchBook jumped to 13th on the 2020 list, in part due to its nimble COVID-19 response and dedication to maintaining company culture while remote. This year, the company invested significantly in employee-focused programs to foster employee connection to the business, culture and each other. These programs include the launch of new DEI initiatives, adoption of a company-wide intranet, new online professional development courses, mental health programs, an inspiring speaker series, ongoing virtual events and many more internal initiatives.

