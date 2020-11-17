PitchBook Partners with ILPA to Provide PitchBook Platform Access to ILPA Members

Users will also have access to PitchBook's stand-alone performance measurement product, PitchBook Benchmarks , which provides full transparency into the underlying funds with detailed IRR, PME and cash multiple benchmarks for VC, PE, private debt and real asset fund vintages. Additionally, with the Custom Benchmark tool, LPs can easily tailor benchmarks to specific peer groups, strategies or geographies to better compare performance across multiple funds and investors. LPs can also look forward to leveraging the Fund Families feature and an improved view of funds within the platform including deal summaries, portfolio companies associated with a fund, platform and add-on strategies and performance and exit insights. Over 45,000 industry professionals rely on PitchBook, which is currently tracking information on over 3M companies, 1.4M deals, 325K investors, 59K funds and 2.3M people.

"Private funds continue to have a low level of transparency for investors, creating a need for independent data and classification research – that's where PitchBook comes in," said Joanna McGinley, VP of PitchBook & Morningstar strategy. "We're developing new datasets and tools to serve investors and fund managers across all alternative investment strategies and look forward to providing greater transparency to ILPA members with this level of data, research and analysis."

"Having the ability to rely on robust private markets data and analytics is critical in allowing Limited Partners to deliver the best possible results to their beneficiaries. All the more so given the current environment," added Steve Nelson, CEO of ILPA. "We are pleased to partner with PitchBook and hope that ILPA members find this tool helpful in further developing their investment programs."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 45,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About ILPA

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With 500+ member institutions representing over USD 2 trillion of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, research, advocacy and events.

