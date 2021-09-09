PitchBook Releases New Report in Support of PGA of America's Efforts to Drive Innovation in Golf

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, announced it is working with the PGA of America, an organization of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals to support the discovery and evaluation of innovation opportunities across the $84.1 billion golf industry.

To launch this effort, the PGA and PitchBook have published a report titled The Continuing Evolution of the Golf Course, which offers an inside look at how golf courses will change and adapt to new technologies over the next decade. The report highlights a few categories and companies that have the potential to elevate the golf industry with advancements in areas such as: soil insights, sustainability, automation, drone delivery, cloud kitchens, game analysis and gamification, among others.

"PGA Members are the driving force for innovation in the golf industry, working hard everyday to grow the game through a variety of platforms," said PGA Vice President John Lindert and the PGA's Innovation Committee Chair. "Through our new agreement with PitchBook, the PGA of America will seek to advance the golf professional and the industry with exciting opportunities, discoveries and key market reports that elevate experiences and drive investment."

"PitchBook provides capital market data and intelligence solutions that drive action and help people win, and we look forward to teaming up with PGA of America as they navigate the private markets," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "As the PGA of America continues its mission to elevate the golf industry, grow the game and help its Members, its focus around innovation will be crucial in supporting the next generation of technology, and the PitchBook Platform will help power this discovery."

More than 64,000 industry-leading business and investment professionals rely on PitchBook to make informed decisions by surfacing hard-to-find financial and deal data on the entire investment lifecycle. PitchBook's customer-centric approach has allowed it to become one of the fastest growing financial data providers, with 55 percent revenue CAGR and more than 500 percent customer growth since 2017. No other data provider delivers the depth of private and public market insights through award-winning technology and customer service. Headquartered in Seattle, PitchBook also has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Mumbai and Hong Kong employing more than 1,500 employees globally.

To download The Continuing Evolution of the Golf Course report, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves over 64,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About the PGA of America

PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

