PitchBook to Host Webinar on Fund Performance Trends Uncovered by PitchBook Benchmarks

Deploy and Distribute: Developments in Fund Cashflows

Who:

James Gelfer , senior analyst at PitchBook

, senior analyst at PitchBook Dylan Cox , analyst II at PitchBook

When: Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Description: General partners have adapted their investment strategies to meet the new realities of the high priced private market. Newer venture funds have deployed and distributed capital at a faster clip than ever before, while PE investors have slowed their pace of drawdowns due to factors including an abundance of alternate sources of capital, as well as the need to keep more capital on hand to support add-on transactions. Given these shifting dynamics, LPs also need to be thoughtful about how they manage their private capital allocation and negotiate limited partnership agreements (LPAs). In this webinar, James and Dylan will attempt to answer the following questions:

What's the overall impact of shifting contribution rates?

With PE distributions slowing, what challenges does this raise for LPs managing PE portfolios?

How will these developments impact portfolio management and the structuring of LPAs for LPs?

