PitchBook to Host Webinar on Fund Performance Trends Uncovered by PitchBook Benchmarks

SEATTLE, NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO, and LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it will be hosting a webinar to discuss fund performance data from its stand-alone performance measurement product, PitchBook Benchmarks. The webinar entitled, Deploy and Distribute: Developments in Fund Cashflows, will take place Tuesday, April 3rd at 10-11am PST. PitchBook analysts, James Gelfer and Dylan Cox, will examine the implications of new contribution and distribution strategies based on findings from the latest PitchBook Benchmarks analysis, which includes detailed IRR, PME and cash multiple benchmarks across 3,000+ VC, PE, private debt and real asset fund vintages. The PitchBook Benchmarks PDF and Excel data packs are available for download here.
Deploy and Distribute: Developments in Fund Cashflows
Who:
- James Gelfer, senior analyst at PitchBook
- Dylan Cox, analyst II at PitchBook
When: Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Where: Register here.
Description: General partners have adapted their investment strategies to meet the new realities of the high priced private market. Newer venture funds have deployed and distributed capital at a faster clip than ever before, while PE investors have slowed their pace of drawdowns due to factors including an abundance of alternate sources of capital, as well as the need to keep more capital on hand to support add-on transactions. Given these shifting dynamics, LPs also need to be thoughtful about how they manage their private capital allocation and negotiate limited partnership agreements (LPAs). In this webinar, James and Dylan will attempt to answer the following questions:
- What's the overall impact of shifting contribution rates?
- With PE distributions slowing, what challenges does this raise for LPs managing PE portfolios?
- How will these developments impact portfolio management and the structuring of LPAs for LPs?
Link: https://pitchbook.com/events/deploy-and-distribute-developments-in-fund-cashflows
For more information about PitchBook and upcoming events, click here.
About PitchBook
PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves nearly 15,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitchbook-to-host-webinar-on-fund-performance-trends-uncovered-by-pitchbook-benchmarks-300619781.html
SOURCE PitchBook
Share this article