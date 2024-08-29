PITTCO ADDS KATHERINE HARDING, ANALYST, INVESTMENTS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC, a single-family office located in Memphis, TN, has appointed Katherine Harding as Analyst, Investments. In this role, Katherine will focus on analyzing, underwriting, and monitoring public and private equity fund managers within Pittco's managed funds strategy. She will also evaluate Pittco's direct investments and assist with general fund formation and composition matters.

Katherine Harding

"Katherine is a welcome addition to the Pittco family. I have no doubt that she'll be a contributor from day one and I look forward to observing her grow and expand her skillset in the Pittco system," said Henry Guy, Pittco President & Chief Investment Officer.

Reflecting on this opportunity, Katherine expressed, "I am filled with both excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to join Pittco's exceptional team. I am eager to play a role in preserving and enhancing the Hyde family's legacy and their philanthropic impact on the Memphis community."

Katherine holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration, summa cum laude, from the Culverhouse College of Business at the University of Alabama.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

