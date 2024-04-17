PittMoss Celebrates Earth Day 2024 with Positive Environmental Impact

Reduction in CO2 Emissions Drives Benefits for Growers, Consumers and the Planet

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Earth Day 2024 celebrations and events, PittMoss is proud to announce its significant environmental achievements regarding the use of its peat-free, award-winning potting mixes and soils, demonstrating the company's commitment to sustainability and the use of upcycled materials in growing healthier plants for a healthy planet.

Through the utilization of upcycled soil products over the recent years, PittMoss has made a substantial impact – capturing 18,779.23 metric tons of CO 2 and 253.32 kilograms of N 2 O, while preventing 1,665 tons of paper and 3,124 tons of cardboard from ending up in landfills. Additionally, PittMoss has reduced the need for more than 37.560 million total gallons of water when compared to traditional peat-based soils.

"The magnitude of PittMoss's environmental efforts is significant, particularly in relation to CO 2 emissions," said Brian Scott, CEO, PittMoss. "We are committed to providing the best performing soils on the market, including being the most sustainable soil solution for commercial growers, garden centers and consumers.:"

To put PittMoss's environmental accomplishments into perspective, the 18,779.23 metric tons of CO 2 emissions saved by PittMoss is equivalent to several notable benchmarks, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's website calculator:

48 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle

20.7 million pounds of coal burned

1.240 billion number of smartphones charged

815,693 trash bags of waste recycled instead of landfilled

Annually, PittMoss acknowledges and rewards each of its commercial grower customers and garden center partners for their commitment to environmental sustainability based on their purchases and use of PittMoss with an "Environmental Saving Certificate," reflecting their individual impact in avoiding CO 2 emissions.

According to Scott, PittMoss has been at the forefront of environmental advocacy since its inception, striving to raise awareness of its peat-free soils, which represent innovative solutions through the manufacturing of upcycled materials, such as paper and cardboard.

Nutrient-rich PittMoss organic-certified soils are the cleanest on the market – free of PFAS, herbicides and pesticides, heavy metals, weed seeds and insect larvae, and its use can reduce water usage by up to two-thirds.

These benefits, among others, resulted in Better Homes & Gardens ranking PittMoss the #1 Overall Potting Soil for the second consecutive time for use in planting and growing both indoor and outdoor plants.

"Our mission is to deliver science-based peat-free solutions to address the harm peat harvesting has on our planet," said Scott. "As we celebrate Earth Day 2024, we're reminded every day should be Earth Day."

About PittMoss - www.pittmoss.com

Founded in 2015 in Ambridge, PA, PittMoss's portfolio of patented products made from organic, recycled paper reduce runoff through enhanced nutrient absorption and superior moisture wicking. Its carbon-rich, living soil environment helps achieve superior root development – producing bigger, healthier plants with less water and fertilizer than competitors.

