United States Patent and Trademark Office Grants Patents to PittMoss for Groundbreaking Peat Moss Substitute and Related Production Processes

PITTSBURGH , April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PittMoss, a leading innovator in sustainable gardening solutions, today announces the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company two patents for its revolutionary materials designed as substitutes for peat moss, along with the processes and apparatuses used for the production of the products.

According to Brian Scott, CEO, PittMoss, these patents recognize PittMoss's pioneering innovations in the horticulture industry and further augment the company's commitment to creating eco-friendly, peat-free alternatives – allowing growers, garden centers and consumers to grow bigger, healthier plants with less water and less fertilizer.

Specifically, the patented processes developed by PittMoss enable the production of bulk materials with physical properties similar to peat moss, making them ideal for various applications within the gardening and agricultural sectors. These lightweight materials are comprised of upcycled cellulose material, such as paper and cardboard and are characterized by their twisted, curled, clumped, and rolled structures, offer exceptional versatility and performance.

"Receiving these patents from the USPTO validates our dedication to innovation and sustainability in the field of horticulture and strengthens our overall IP portfolio, which also includes dozens of protected trade secrets," said Scott. "We are proud to offer a viable alternative to peat moss, which not only exceeds the industry's performance standards but also contributes to environmental conservation, healthy plants and a healthier planet."

The patented materials can serve as substitutes for traditional peat moss in various applications, including:

Soil Conditioning: PittMoss materials enhance soil structure, improved water management and organic nutrient availability, promoting healthier plant growth.

PittMoss materials enhance soil structure, improved water management and organic nutrient availability, promoting healthier plant growth. Absorbent Material: With superior water retention capabilities, PittMoss soils are effective in managing moisture levels in potting mixes and reducing water consumption by two-thirds.

With superior water retention capabilities, PittMoss soils are effective in managing moisture levels in potting mixes and reducing water consumption by two-thirds. Readily Available Nutrition: The unique structure of PittMoss materials allows for efficient absorption and release of organic nutrients, ensuring optimal distribution and utilization.

The unique structure of PittMoss materials allows for efficient absorption and release of organic nutrients, ensuring optimal distribution and utilization. Cleanest on the Market: PittMoss soils are free of PFAS, herbicides and pesticides, heavy metals, weed seeds and insect larvae, and are certified organic by the Organic Materials Review Institute and the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Moreover, the versatility of these materials extends to propagation media, where they exhibit properties similar to milled peat moss, making them ideal for nurturing seedlings and cuttings.

In addition to their functional benefits, PittMoss substitutes offer significant environmental advantages. By reducing reliance on peat moss, which is a non-renewable resource harvested from sensitive ecosystems, PittMoss contributes to biodiversity conservation and carbon sequestration efforts.

In fact, over the recent years, the use of PittMoss by its customers has helped reduce 17,978 metric tons of CO 2 and 243 kilograms of N 2 O in the environment. Further, in March 2024, Better Homes & Gardens – for the second year in a row – named PittMoss the Best Overall Potting Mix for indoor and outdoor plants.

For more information about PittMoss, please visit www.pittmoss.com today.

About PittMoss - www.pittmoss.com

Made from organic, recycled paper, PittMoss' range of products are manufactured in the United States, supporting green manufacturing. All of the paper and cardboard components are obtained from local companies, recycling facilities and the community, which is then hand sorted at the PittMoss production and R&D facility in Ambridge, PA, before being fiberized by its custom machinery. Founded in 2015, PittMoss' portfolio of patented products reduce runoff through enhanced nutrient absorption and superior moisture wicking. Its carbon-rich, living soil environment helps achieve superior root development – producing bigger, healthier plants with less water and fertilizer than competitors. Please visit PicMii to learn how to become part of our growing community.

