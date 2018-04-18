Pittsburg Unified School District Switches to Neste MY Renewable Diesel

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a low-carbon fuel produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials. The fuel cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% and significantly reduces engine-out emissions, all while enhancing fleet performance. Unlike biodiesel, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in fuel that requires no blending and is compatible with all diesel engines.

Matthew Belasco, Director of Maintenance, Operations, and Transportation, PUSD cites the health of the students in his community as the main reason for the switch to clean-burning, zero odor renewable fuel. "We have a high prevalence of upper respiratory incidents here and we are committed to doing everything we can to reduce the level of emissions our students and community are exposed to," Belasco said.

Asked if there were initial concerns about switching to renewable diesel, Belasco admitted "We did have a major concern, especially my mechanics. They were concerned this would ruin the engines and would provide less power. The reality was exactly the opposite, clean burning fuel and no mechanical issues related to the fuel," he said.

Founded in 1933, PUSD is a K-12 district serving the diverse community of Pittsburg, California. Awarded the College Board's Gaston Caperton Opportunity Honor Roll award in 2016 for expanding access to college, PUSD is one of 130 school districts across the nation recognized for creating opportunities for traditionally underrepresented students.

"We are so proud to be supporting PUSD with this premium fuel that's not only renewable and sustainable, but a clean, safe, odorless fuel that reduces vapors and is less harmful for the children, the drivers and the environment," said Jeremy Baines, vice president of sales, Neste US, Inc.

In addition to switching 20 of their vehicles to run on renewable diesel, PUSD's other sustainability efforts include solar arrays; new electric buses; certified green custodial cleaning products; an idle-free program to discourage idling vehicles at school sites; farm-to-school fresh produce; active gardens at all school sites and a high percentage of recycle to waste ratio.

PUSD's vehicles and buses will be showcased on Friday, April 20, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the district's Sustainability Showcase and Groundbreaking of Solar-Wind Generation Farm.

Western States Oil, based in San Jose, California, is the exclusive distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel to PUSD. Using exclusive distributors ensures supply chain integrity and guarantees the high quality of the fuel.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at $16.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more at www.nesteMY.com.

Media Contact:

Helen Deian

Neste US, Inc.

713-407-4400

helen.deian@neste.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pittsburg-unified-school-district-switches-to-neste-my-renewable-diesel-300632258.html

SOURCE Neste

Related Links

http://www.nestemy.com

