Pittsburgh Hosts Global Summit to Tackle Extremist Hate

Extraordinary global conference aimed at stemming the expansion of hate-fueled extremist violence

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most comprehensive anti-hate conference in the world kicks off in Pittsburgh, PA on September 19, 2022. The Eradicate Hate Global Summit unites experts and leaders from around the globe, who are dedicated to eradicating all forms of hate-fueled violence. The mission of the Summit is to identify and implement effective solutions for collective change.

The Summit grew out of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. In October 2018, a heavily armed gunman massacred worshipers from three different congregations at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue. The horror of the attack prompted the Eradicate Hate organizers to create the world's most coordinated offensive against hate and extremist violence.

Eradicate Hate 2022 brings together leaders from government, academia, journalism, business, and the non-profit sector. All are committed to stopping the viral spread of extremist hate across the globe.The Summit is a search for effective on-going solutions.

Keynote speakers include:

Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt , Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism

, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Steve Dettelbach , Director of U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

, Director of U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Christine Abizaid , Director of National Counterterrorism Center

, Director of National Counterterrorism Center Alice Wairimu Nderitu , United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide to the U.N. Secretary General

, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide to the U.N. Secretary General Paul Ash , New Zealand Prime Minister's Special Representative to "Christchurch Call"

, Prime Minister's Special Representative to "Christchurch Call" Julie Platt , Board Chair of Jewish Federations of North America

, Board Chair of Jewish Federations of Josh Geltzer , Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor at National Security Council

, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor at National Security Council Michael Hill , President, Chautauqua Institution

, President, Henry Reese and Diane Samuels , Founders, City of Asylum Pittsburgh

and , Founders, City of Asylum Pittsburgh John Tien , Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Some of the newsworthy sessions at the summit include:

Strategies for Protecting the Election Process

Although distinct from hate-fueled violence, violence against the democratic process is driven by many of the same forces, which will be examined in this session.

Undercover In The Far Right

For five years, an undercover FBI agent lived and worked among members of one of the most violent white supremacist groups in the U.S. In this session, the Rolling Stone writer who reported the story will interview the agent who lived it.

writer who reported the story will interview the agent who lived it. Tech Against Terror

An exploration of tech company strategies to counter the evolving threats of online hate that feeds violent extremism.

From Pittsburgh to Buffalo : A Throughline of Threat

This panel will trace this new internet-based violence from Pittsburgh to Poway to El Paso to Buffalo and will discuss the new responses that are necessary to address this throughline of threat.

to Poway to El Paso to and will discuss the new responses that are necessary to address this throughline of threat. Democracy as a Target of Hate – The Role of Organized Hate Groups in the Events of January 6

The criminal prosecutions arising from the events of January 6 present a window through which to view the individuals who resorted to violence on January 6 .

present a window through which to view the individuals who resorted to violence on . The Christchurch Call

In response to the horrific killings of 51 people at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand , the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron brought together heads of state, government leaders, and the tech sector to adopt the "Christchurch Call" – a commitment by governments and the tech sector to combat terrorist and violent extremist content online, while preserving the fundamental right of freedom of expression.

, the Prime Minister and French President brought together heads of state, government leaders, and the tech sector to adopt the "Christchurch Call" – a commitment by governments and the tech sector to combat terrorist and violent extremist content online, while preserving the fundamental right of freedom of expression. The World of Sport: Global Communication of an Anti-Hate Message

In 2019, the United Nations Secretary General launched his Action Plan Against Hate Speech and, in 2022, identified international sports as its next focus cohort.

A complete listing of sessions can be found here.

Additional details:

WHEN: September 19-21, 2022

WHERE: The David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

