Pittsburgh launches city's first Water Blitz weekend

"We're excited about inviting Pittsburgh to join us in our efforts to bring clean water to children everywhere," said Dr. Greg Allgood, Vice President of Water at World Vision. "World Vision has been working in Pittsburgh for a long time, but with the launch of the Water Blitz weekend, we're expanding our vision for partnering with the city. We hope to continue this work together for many years!"

The weekend is filled with opportunities to serve your neighbors around the world – and right here in Pittsburgh. All funds raised from the Pittsburgh Water Blitz will help deliver lasting clean water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions for over 11,000 people in Kesot village, a community in northwestern Kenya.

BUILD A HYGIENE KIT

Volunteers will join World Vision's staff at the organization's Global Distribution Center in Sewickley to build 1,000 hygiene kits filled with essential hygiene items like soap, toothpaste, and shampoo for individuals and families in need in the Pittsburgh area.

WALK 6 KILOMETERS FOR WATER

Participants throughout the city will join thousands of people in more than 16 countries around the world for World Vision's Global 6K for Water – the world's largest 6K walk for clean water! The World Vision team in Pittsburgh hopes to raise $25,000 to help bring clean water to 500 children. Learn more about the Pittsburgh team here. 6 kilometers (or approximately 3.7 miles) is the average distance people – usually women and girls – walk to get water for their families and homes in the developing world. Often, the walk is dangerous, children miss school, and the water is dirty. Every $50 registration provides clean water to one person.

GOLF AND GIVE BACK

LPGA Hall of Fame golfer and Golf Fore Africa founder, Betsy King, is teaming up with Pittsburgh golf legend Carol Semple Thompson, along with LPGA golfers Missie Berteotti and Kristy McPherson for an LPGA golf clinic fundraiser. Attendees will get up close with the pros as they share golf tips and answer questions about golf and life on the tour. Following the clinic, attendees are invited to join the golf pros for a dinner to learn more about the work Golf Fore Africa and World Vision are doing to help end the global water crisis. All participants will receive an autographed Golf Fore Africa hat and be entered to win raffle prizes, including Maui Jim and Ping Driver gift cards. Tickets are $100 and open to the public. Register for the golf clinic here.

