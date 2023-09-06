Pittsburgh: Meet Ric Flair and Experience "Wooooo! Energy," at Giant Eagle Supermarkets on Sept. 13th

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss your chance to meet pro wrestling's stylin', profilin', limousine-riding icon Ric Flair at Giant Eagle in the Pittsburgh area in Glenshaw, Monroeville, and West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Join the Nature Boy for a celebratory toast and raise a can of his "Wooooo! Energy."

Wooooo! Energy

Register online at Eventbrite , visit the specified Giant Eagle location, and purchase a 6-pack of "Wooooo! Energy" to save your spot in line. Giant Eagle will give away thirty autographed 6-packs at random! Dress your best and get ready for a legendary Wooooo! Moment. Here's where to go on Wednesday, Sept. 13:

Shaler Giant Eagle at 11 AM

1671 Butler Plank Road

Glenshaw, PA 15116

1671 Butler Plank Road 15116 Monroeville Giant Eagle at 2 PM

4010 Monroeville Boulevard

Monroeville, PA 15146

4010 Monroeville Boulevard 15146 Century Plaza Giant Eagle at 5 PM

9901 Mountain View Drive

West Mifflin, PA 15122

"Woooo!" is a rallying cry made by millions from all walks of life. Over the decades, the catchphrase transcended the ring and is now a universal signal of success, celebration, and triumph. Now, you can meet 'The Man' and experience the power of "Wooooo!" in a can at Giant Eagle supermarkets.

"Uniting Ric Flair's 'Wooooo! Energy' with Giant Eagle creates an unbeatable American duo," commented Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo.

"The 'Wooooo!' has grown beyond the wrestling ropes. Now, it echoes in stadiums and celebratory moments everywhere. The tales of 'Wooooo!' and Giant Eagle run strikingly parallel. Ultimately, this collaboration isn't just about merging brands but celebrating shared stories of triumph, legacy, and unyielding passion. We're excited to bring this synergy to our loyal fans and customers."

About Wooooo! Energy

Experience clean energy without the jitters with Wooooo! Energy, inspired by Ric Flair's iconic catchphrase. Indulge in delicious Wooooo! Flavors like Dragon Fruit, Lemon, and Strawberry Banana. Learn more at woooooenergy.com and follow the Wooooo! on Instagram at @woooooenergy.

Interview Requests and Media Inquiries:

Brian J. Roberts

Chief Communications Officer

CarmaHold Co. Inc.

Tel: +1.908.616.7822

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wooooo! Energy