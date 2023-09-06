Pittsburgh: Meet Ric Flair and Experience "Wooooo! Energy," at Giant Eagle Supermarkets on Sept. 13th
06 Sep, 2023, 08:35 ET
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss your chance to meet pro wrestling's stylin', profilin', limousine-riding icon Ric Flair at Giant Eagle in the Pittsburgh area in Glenshaw, Monroeville, and West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Join the Nature Boy for a celebratory toast and raise a can of his "Wooooo! Energy."
Register online at Eventbrite, visit the specified Giant Eagle location, and purchase a 6-pack of "Wooooo! Energy" to save your spot in line. Giant Eagle will give away thirty autographed 6-packs at random! Dress your best and get ready for a legendary Wooooo! Moment. Here's where to go on Wednesday, Sept. 13:
- Shaler Giant Eagle at 11 AM
1671 Butler Plank Road
Glenshaw, PA 15116
- Monroeville Giant Eagle at 2 PM
4010 Monroeville Boulevard
Monroeville, PA 15146
- Century Plaza Giant Eagle at 5 PM
9901 Mountain View Drive
West Mifflin, PA 15122
"Woooo!" is a rallying cry made by millions from all walks of life. Over the decades, the catchphrase transcended the ring and is now a universal signal of success, celebration, and triumph. Now, you can meet 'The Man' and experience the power of "Wooooo!" in a can at Giant Eagle supermarkets.
"Uniting Ric Flair's 'Wooooo! Energy' with Giant Eagle creates an unbeatable American duo," commented Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo.
"The 'Wooooo!' has grown beyond the wrestling ropes. Now, it echoes in stadiums and celebratory moments everywhere. The tales of 'Wooooo!' and Giant Eagle run strikingly parallel. Ultimately, this collaboration isn't just about merging brands but celebrating shared stories of triumph, legacy, and unyielding passion. We're excited to bring this synergy to our loyal fans and customers."
About Wooooo! Energy
Experience clean energy without the jitters with Wooooo! Energy, inspired by Ric Flair's iconic catchphrase. Indulge in delicious Wooooo! Flavors like Dragon Fruit, Lemon, and Strawberry Banana. Learn more at woooooenergy.com and follow the Wooooo! on Instagram at @woooooenergy.
Interview Requests and Media Inquiries:
Brian J. Roberts
Chief Communications Officer
CarmaHold Co. Inc.
Tel: +1.908.616.7822
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Wooooo! Energy
