Pittsburgh Penguins and F.N.B. Corporation Announce New Power Play Package

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Penguins® and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), parent company of First National Bank, announced that a suite of co-branded products and services, specialized promotions and digital engagement opportunities will be available beginning Monday, January 11, 2021. The launch coincides with the unveiling of FNB's new presence at PPG Paints Arena, which includes the F.N.B. Club, F.N.B. Gate, on-ice logo, three on-site ATMs and a unique digital center.

These features are part of the multi-year agreement establishing FNB as the Official Retail and Digital Banking Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team. The unique partnership emphasizes digital integration and cross-promotion between the organizations' respective online and mobile platforms to enable both FNB and the Penguins to reach an expanded, shared audience with specialized information.

Building on the partnership to reinforce its dedication to its headquarters city, FNB has additionally made a commitment to donate $200 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for every goal the Penguins score in the 2020-2021 season.

"Our partnership with the Penguins provides an ideal opportunity for us to give back to fans, customers and the community we share," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Using our digital capabilities and expanded reach – as well as the Penguins' success on the ice - we are able to leverage this unique relationship to even better connect individuals and families in our region with a range of resources and support to meet their needs."

Giving customers an opportunity to bank with Penguins pride, FNB has also developed the Penguins Power Play Package, which can be added to any FNB checking account and can be opened through our virtual Solutions Center. The package comes with the following benefits:

Penguins®-branded debit card and checks.

Penguins®-branded Visa® cash back credit card (subject to credit approval).

Discounts at PensGear stores when using an FNB Penguins debit or credit card.

Exclusive rewards when paying for season tickets with an FNB account.

Additional benefits throughout the season for Penguins Power Play Package customers.

When fans return to attendance at Penguins games and other events at PPG Paints arena, they will be able to visit FNB's new digital center, which is planned to open in early 2021. Located directly inside the F.N.B. Gate, the digital center is designed as an interactive space where fans can learn about innovative banking technology and take advantage of special game-day promotions. FNB representatives equipped with iPads will interact with fans, connect them with educational information about FNB products and services and provide a tour of the space and its digital features, including:

A large touchscreen Solutions Center, where visitors can use FNB's proprietary digital platform to interact with content about banking products, services and financial education.

An Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) with two-way video chat technology.

A video wall display presenting targeted content.

"The Penguins have always been on the cutting edge of innovation, from designing safer hockey boards to setting new standards for social media engagement, and our growing relationship with FNB will only enhance that," said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins. "It's exciting to work with FNB to deliver these new benefits including the new Penguins Power Play Package and digital center, as well as their generous donation to the food bank."

FNB will also operate three conveniently located ATMs throughout PPG Paints Arena, including on the ground level, inside the Highmark Gate, on the FedEx Level and on the Giant Eagle Snapple Level. FNB also has a presence at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, including an ATM.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $37 billion and approximately 350 banking offices with operations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

