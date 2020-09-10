Pittsburgh Penguins Name F.N.B. Official Retail and Digital Banking Partner

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Penguins and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), parent company of First National Bank, announced a major partnership agreement that makes F.N.B. the Official Retail Banking Partner and Official Digital Banking Partner of the Penguins. The multi-year agreement establishes the Company as a Penguins Founding Partner and includes a significant F.N.B. presence at PPG Paints Arena.

Renderings highlighting F.N.B.’s naming rights at PPG Paints Arena as well as planned Pittsburgh Penguins co-branded banking products and services.

Beginning with the 2020/21 hockey season, fans can watch games from the "F.N.B. Club," a premium seating club on the west side of the arena and will enter through the "F.N.B. Gate" along Centre Avenue, across from Logan Street. F.N.B. also will provide convenient on-site access to banking services and information through three ATMs and a new F.N.B. digital center, an innovative space that will serve as a hub to connect fans with exciting promotions, interactive experiences and unique banking technology. The center is planned to host features including an ATM with two-way video chat technology and an oversized touchscreen Solutions Center where visitors can use F.N.B.'s proprietary digital platform to interact with content about banking products, services and financial education — including a new Penguins checking package, uniquely presented in a co-branded product box.

The affinity checking package is part of a suite of promotions and customized, Penguins-branded banking products and services fans will enjoy with the agreement, which also includes debit cards and credit cards. The Penguins and FNB will work together to promote these offerings and more through the integration of their digital channels.

"The Penguins are a premier sports organization and are part of the spirit of our headquarters city," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation. "We are proud to support such a valuable cultural asset and to add this partnership to our extensive commitment to Pittsburgh and the organizations, projects and experiences that make it so unique."

David Morehouse, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Penguins, added, "Our partnership with F.N.B. unites two organizations that share a dedication to excellence and to improving the quality of life in the city we both call home. We are excited to work together to continue building a transformational partnership to show our appreciation, give back to our fans and invest in the local community."

As Official Retail and Digital Banking Partner of the Penguins, F.N.B. also will provide personal and commercial banking products and services to the Penguins organization, including a suite of innovative online and mobile banking solutions. Season ticket holders will receive additional special benefits as FNB customers.

FNB also will establish a presence at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, including an ATM.

Signage conversion at PPG Paints Arena begins immediately and will be in place for the start of the Penguins' preseason. Additional information regarding the new digital center and Penguins-branded FNB products, services and promotions will be provided throughout the upcoming season.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $38 billion and approximately 350 banking offices with operations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fnbcorporation.com

