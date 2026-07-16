Pittsburgh Tomorrow To Launch Pittsburgh Homecoming Sept. 18-20

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh Tomorrow, the region's only nonprofit targeting reversing population decline, announces the first Pittsburgh Homecoming: welcoming Pittsburgh Ex-Pats and would be Pittsburghers for a weekend of connection, culture and community.

Pittsburgh Homecoming is a reunion weekend presented by civic organization Pittsburgh Tomorrow, in partnership with over a dozen regional partners, that invites former residents back to Pittsburgh to see what they've been missing.

Homecoming kicks off on Friday evening Sept. 18 with a conversation with city leaders and creators, followed by "Pittsburgh, Tomorrow: A City on the Rise," the weekend's opening night celebration at Rockwell Park. Guests will experience a future-forward Pittsburgh party with interactive art installations, music, dance, drinks, and tastings from the city's best chefs.

Saturday morning Sept. 19, high schoolers in the Pittsburgh Tomorrow Leadership Corps will lead the way – with partners Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Tree Pittsburgh, and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy – in planting 250 trees celebrating America's 250th. Each attendee will plant their own tree, something tangible to revisit when they're next in town.

All weekend, Homecoming partners across the region are opening their doors so attendees can choose their adventure with the Pittsburgh Culture Crawl, with each receiving two free tickets to a dozen world-class cultural offerings. Tickets – limited to the first 250 out-of-towners to sign up at pittsburghtomorrow.org/homecoming – include the Pirates/Brewers game, the Carnegie International, Fallingwater, the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, the Phipps Annual Flower Show, the Warhol's "Homecoming" exhibit, the Kamen Science Center, the Pittsburgh Botanical Gardens, the Pittsburgh Zoo, the Children's Museum, and more.

The weekend coincides with StartUP PGH, the September 14-18 innovation conference bringing together entrepreneurs and national investors, an initiative of a dozen local economic development groups, including Pittsburgh Tomorrow.

"Bringing everyone together is a big step toward leveraging our strengths and letting the world know why Pittsburgh is the place to visit, start a business and succeed," said Pittsburgh Tomorrow founder, Doug Heuck. "People have discussed this for years. This fall, it's happening."

The industrial collapse of the 1980s and exodus of 300,000 young people has left the Pittsburgh metro area with an anomalous challenge. It leads all 387 U.S. regions in natural population decline (more deaths than births) and is alone among 16 benchmark regions in losing jobs and workers over the past decade – the average gain among the 16 was 28.2 percent.

So the need is well defined, and as Pittsburgh Tomorrow Head of Storytelling Caroline Fisher noted, the Homecoming is a key opportunity. "Pittsburgh has a strong pull on former residents – I've experienced it firsthand as a boomerang myself. We want to make Pittsburgh the most welcoming city in the country, and giving people great reasons to come for a weekend is just the start."

About Pittsburgh Tomorrow Pittsburgh Tomorrow is dedicated to reversing population decline by attracting, welcoming, and retaining newcomers to the Pittsburgh area. We're on a mission to grow Pittsburgh by connecting innovators, building opportunities and shaping the future of one of America's greatest cities. Learn more/register at pittsburghtomorrow.org/homecoming

SOURCE Pittsburgh Tomorrow