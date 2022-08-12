Piva Capital Expands Investment Team with the Addition of Daniel Ketyer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piva Capital, a VC firm on a mission to back visionary founders and emerging technology companies disrupting the future of industry, today announced that Daniel Ketyer has joined the firm as an Investor. The new hire further strengthens Piva Capital's commitment to funding companies building the future of energy and industry and addressing climate change.

Piva Capital's newest investor, Daniel Ketyer

"We got to know Daniel when he joined Piva's Summer Associate program in 2021," said Ricardo Angel, CEO & Managing Partner of Piva Capital. "We love his passion for addressing climate change and increasing access to clean energy globally, and we're excited to add his investing capabilities to our team."

Having grown up in Western Pennsylvania amidst the early 2000s fracking boom, Daniel became very aware of the issue of energy. While attending Duke University, he founded the undergraduate Energy Club. Upon graduation, Daniel spent three years in the M&A strategy group at Deloitte, working with large corporate clients to respond to the energy transition through M&A and strategic partnerships. Additionally, Daniel worked on the investment team at Kohlberg & Co, a middle-market private equity firm in New York.

Daniel earned his MBA from the University of Michigan, where he led climate tech deal sourcing at the Wolverine Venture Fund (WVF), an MBA and PhD-led VC fund that manages about $10M of the University of Michigan's endowment. He has also developed and implemented strategic growth initiatives at both d.light , an off-grid solar firm in Kenya; and Nuru , a solar mini-grid developer in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

About Piva Capital

Piva Capital is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm investing in visionary entrepreneurs who are solving the world's most critical industrial challenges with breakthrough technologies and innovative business models. For more information, please visit us at Piva.vc, on LinkedIn and Medium.

