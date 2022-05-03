Piva Capital Promotes Maria Buitron to Principal

"Maria joined Piva Capital in 2019 to help us realize our vision of investing in startups transforming industry for people and planet," said Ricardo Angel, CEO & Managing Partner of Piva Capital. "Since then, her commercial and technical experience across sectors, her international experience and background, her contagious energy and her motivation for working in solving hard problems have become an invaluable asset to our firm. As a result, we are excited to announce her well-deserved promotion to Principal."

Maria is passionate about working with entrepreneurs that share her vision for a more sustainable and resilient future. During her time at Piva she has been actively involved in multiple investments, including Boston Metal , Joywell , MenloMicro , and Velo3D .

Before joining Piva, Maria was part of the Business Development team at energy storage provider, Stem Inc., where she focused on expanding into international markets and creating new product offerings. Prior to that, she was with Accenture Strategy Energy in Mexico City where she helped clients address complex problems in the energy industry. Maria earned her MBA from the University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business, and her BS, in Chemical Engineering from Tecnologico de Monterrey. In 2020, Maria was named as Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Energy and Immigrant categories.

Piva Capital is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm investing in visionary entrepreneurs who are solving the world's critical industrial challenges with breakthrough technologies and innovative business models. For more information, please visit us at Piva.vc , on LinkedIn and Medium .

