Piva Capital Strengthens Team with the Addition of Adam Lasics and the Promotion of Roxanne Tully

Strategy and Operations Veteran Lasics Brings Expertise in Investing, Market Insight, and Portfolio Support

Emerging Investment Talent Tully Brings Product Development and Supply Chain Expertise to Lead High Potential Investments Across Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piva Capital , a VC firm on a mission to back visionary founders and emerging technology companies transforming industry, today announced the expansion of its team with the appointment of Adam Lasics as Partner of Strategy and Operations and the promotion of Roxanne Tully to Principal.

Partner of Strategy and Operations, Adam Lasics Roxanne Tully, Principal

"What sets Piva Capital apart is our incredible team and our commitment to transforming the industry's trajectory," said Ricardo Angel, the CEO and Managing Partner at Piva Capital. "With the exceptional team we have built to date, and the addition of Adam and the promotion of Roxanne, we are well positioned to fundamentally redefine trillion-dollar industrial markets and have a major impact on people and planet."

Lasics joins as Partner of Strategy and Operations to amplify expertise across investing, market insights, and portfolio support

In this new role, Lasics will focus on investment strategy, deal analysis, and fund operations. He brings over 20 years of experience to Piva Capital, having worked at the intersection of strategy, finance, and energy in complementary investing and commercial roles. Lasics leverages his extensive experience at GE Ventures and GE Energy Financial Services, with $4 billion of transactions in venture capital and private equity, where responsibilities spanned deal execution, portfolio management, board director, and strategic planning roles.

Before GE, Lasics spent six years with McKinsey & Company as a consultant working in multi-disciplinary teams across various industries. He holds a M.B.A. from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.A. from Rice University.

"Adam is a proven leader with deep strategic, investment, and operating experience, having helped drive the strategic direction of energy and technology companies worldwide," said Mark Gudiksen, Managing Partner of Piva Capital. "His impressive track record leading key investments at GE Ventures and GE Energy Financial Services, GE's $16 bn energy private equity and debt business, and his unique background in strategy consulting at McKinsey brings tremendous depth to our growing team - giving our portfolio/fund a foundation of unparalleled financial operations expertise."

Tully Promoted to Principal to Lead Investments Across Industry

Tully, who joined Piva Capital first as a Summer Associate in 2020 and then as an Investor in 2021, is focused on identifying and supporting visionary entrepreneurs leading the world's major industries to a more sustainable and resilient future. At Piva, she has been actively involved in multiple investments, including OneRail and Xage .

Before joining Piva, Tully spent four years with BioLite, developing innovative consumer energy products for off-grid communities around the world. There she managed the manufacturing, sourcing, and quality of various consumer electronics, including renewable energy generation and storage systems. Prior to BioLite, Tully worked as an R&D engineer for The Clorox Company, where she developed sustainable packaging solutions for a variety of brands. She holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University.

"One of Piva's core tenants is to foster and recognize exceptional talent within our firm," said Adzmel Adznan, Co-Founding Partner at Piva Capital. "Roxanne has exceeded our expectations when it comes to finding and supporting the talented entrepreneurs transforming industry. Her background in supply chain and product development has been an incredible asset to Piva. She has rapidly emerged as a 'go to' investor for companies in sectors including energy & storage, transportation, cybersecurity, and nuclear. We are so pleased to officially recognize her contributions with this much-deserved promotion."

About Piva Capital

Piva Capital is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm investing in visionary entrepreneurs who are solving the world's critical industrial challenges with breakthrough technologies and innovative business models. For more information, visit Piva.vc, or the company's LinkedIn and Medium profiles.

Media Contact:

Mary Magnani

CodePR

[email protected]

SOURCE Piva Capital