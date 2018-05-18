Pivot Accelerates Development of CBD Products for Domestic Pet Market

Research on how cannabinoids (including CBD) affect the human body has shown that they mainly interact with our endocannabinoid system ("ECS"). This endocannabinoid system, has now been found to exist in all vertebrates, including mammals. Animals such as dogs were specifically found to share almost 70% biological homology with humans. Thus, it can be cautiously concluded that CBD interacts in a similar way in canines and felines as it does in humans. Similar to how CBD interacts with receptors in our ECS, cannabinoids bind to receptors within the dog's body. One study in particular found that the CBD "binds to these receptors for a longer duration [in dogs], and evokes long-lasting therapeutic response without causing toxic effects."1

In 2016, pet owners in the U.S. alone spent more than $30 billion on treatments, according to the American Pet Products Association. Once legalization becomes a reality this year, the true potential of the Canadian cannabis industry will be unleashed, thanks to a big demand boost from the estimated $10.2 billion pet medicine market in the U.S.

Dr. Joseph Borovksy, Pivot's Executive Vice-President, Product Development stated "With Pivot's line of pet products, the pain-relieving effects of CBD can be delivered orally, topically or as an additive sprinkled on pet food. Pivot's technologies are versatile and allow us to develop and commercialize products for both the human and veterinary markets. Our suite of patented technologies will allow us to continually innovate and bring dozens of differentiated, value-added derivatives to market, where regulations permit, in Canada, U.S. and the EU."

About Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals using innovative drug delivery platform technologies. Pivot's wholly-owned medical cannabis products division, Pivot Green Stream Health Solutions Inc. ("PGS" or "Pivot Green Stream"), conducts research, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. Pivot's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Pivot Naturals, LLC, based in Costa Mesa, California, will manufacture and supply finished powderized cannabis products such as food additives, capsules, bulk powder and stick packs to the California market. PGS has acquired worldwide rights to "RTIC" Ready-To-Infuse Cannabis powder to oil technology, BiPhasix™ Transdermal Drug Delivery platform technology (topical), Solmic Solubilisation technology (oral) and Thrudermic Transdermal Nanotechnology (transdermal) for the delivery and commercialization of cannabinoid, cannabidiol (CBD), and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-based products. PGS' initial product development candidates will include topical treatments for women's sexual dysfunction (PGS-N005), as well as psoriasis (PGS-N007), and an oral product (PGS-N001) for cancer supportive care. For more information please visit www.PivotPharma.com

