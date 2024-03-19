PIVOT BIO CELEBRATED FOR SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION

Honored by Fast Company on the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list

on the heels of recognition from CNBC, Reuters and TIME

BERKELEY, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, a leading sustainable agriculture company, was today named to the #47 spot on Fast Company's 2024 list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies. The company also ranked #2 in the sustainability category. This honor marks the fourth in a series of top industry recognitions bestowed on Pivot Bio in recent months and is the third time the company has made the Fast Company list. In 2019, it was #8 in the food category and in 2020, it was #9 in biotech.

Pivot Bio was named #47 on Fast Company's 2024 list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies

In addition to the recognition by Fast Company, in 2023, Pivot Bio was named to CNBC's Disruptor 50 list, was a finalist for Reuter's Responsible Business's Product Innovation award, and was included on TIME's list of Best Inventions for the second time.

Pivot Bio's crop nutrition technologies harness nature to solve agriculture's biggest challenge: delivering nitrogen to plants to feed a growing population without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. Their flagship microbial nitrogen can replace up to 25 percent of a corn grower's total nitrogen needs while improving performance, productivity, profitability and sustainability.

"We are honored to once again be recognized for the role our products and our people are playing in the continued evolution of agriculture," said Chris Abbott, CEO of Pivot Bio. "Today's farmers are harnessing technology and innovation for better performance and environmental outcomes as they focus on feeding a growing global population. More and more farmers are embracing microbial nitrogen, which offers a paradigm-shifting alternative for farmers, and we are encouraged and grateful that organizations such as TIME and Fast Company have recognized the pivotal role that we are playing in this evolution."

Pivot Bio products are now used across 5 million acres in the U.S., with just two percent of the emissions of synthetic fertilizer and manufactured with 1,000 times less water. Last year, for the first time, corn farmers could plant their seeds with up to 25% of their nitrogen needs already in place through the use of the company's groundbreaking OS product.

In 2023, the company's new sustainability program, N-OVATOR™, became the first commercial sustainability program to focus on nitrous oxide reductions and returned on average a third of the cost of Pivot Bio's microbes to growers by facilitating payments for environmental improvements that were achieved by replacing synthetic nitrogen with the company's microbial alternative.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio is a leading sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation. They are among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. The company's nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been recognized twice by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC in its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, and by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc