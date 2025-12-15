Pivot Bio Fortifies Commercial Leadership Team

Senior-level New-Hires to Position Company for Continued Expansion

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, today announced it is making strategic additions to its commercial leadership team to address the company's ongoing growth, which includes three recent product launches and expansion into Brazil.

Those joining the company are:

Dan Benson , regional sales leader – Heartland

, regional sales leader – Heartland Travis Bitker , regional sales leader – Northern Plains

, regional sales leader – Northern Plains Travis Denison , regional commercial agronomy lead

, regional commercial agronomy lead Tony Goede , regional commercial agronomy lead

, regional commercial agronomy lead A.J. Hohmann , regional distribution lead

, regional distribution lead Brian Larrington, regional distribution lead

"We're entering an important next phase for Pivot Bio, one shaped by what we've learned alongside growers and the continued refinement of our best management practices that help them get the most from our innovative nitrogen solutions," said Chris Turner, chief commercial officer for Pivot Bio.

"These appointments further strengthen the team that supports farmers every day. Each leader brings the on-farm experience, strategic insight and practical judgment that growers rely on as they navigate the complexities of today's farming realities to make more confident, whole-system crop nutrition decisions."

About Dan Benson

Dan Benson is the new Heartland regional sales leader for Pivot Bio, bringing more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience in the agriculture industry. His accomplishments include leading high-performing teams and national growth initiatives at Tidal Grow Agriscience, Bayer Crop Science, Monsanto and others.

A Minnesota native, Benson is passionate about developing people, driving customer success and advancing innovative solutions for growers. He earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Bethel University.

About Travis Bitker

Travis Bitker, a proven sales leader experienced in team leadership, training, marketing, management and delivering results, will lead the Pivot Bio sales program in the Northern Plains Region.

Bitker brings to Pivot Bio more than 20 years of experience gained at Syngenta. He began with the company in 2003 as a sales representative, holding subsequent positions of increasing responsibility, including: marketing specialist, district manager and sales training lead, his most recent. As such, he led internal and external training initiatives,

working with managers on effective coaching skills and customer-facing sellers on foundational selling skills.

Bitker is a graduate of South Dakota State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agronomy and crop science.

About Travis Denison

Travis Denison has joined Pivot Bio as a regional commercial agronomy lead, bringing hands-on experience across agronomy, sales and operational management. Based in Yuma, Colorado, Denison has built his career working directly with growers to support crop input decisions and agronomic performance.

Prior to joining Pivot Bio, Denison worked as a sales agronomist with an independent retail fertilizer company, where he helped grow and establish an independent consulting business. He later joined CHS, serving as an agronomy sales representative managing a large customer portfolio in northeast Colorado before moving into an agronomy manager role overseeing fertilizer, seed and crop protection programs.

Denison earned a bachelor's degree in agronomy from Kansas State University.

About Tony Goede

Tony Goede has been hired as a regional commercial agronomy lead, bringing more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and business development.

His most recent tenure was with Corteva Agriscience, where he served as a Product Marketing Manager, Enlist Field Specialist and Nexta Biological Innovation Specialist, his most recent position. Goede also built his career at Winfield United and BASF. He taught about precision farming, aerial calibration, droplet behavior, and other emerging technologies.

He earned a bachelor's degree in geography (GIS) from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater, and he completed his MBA at Cardinal Stritch University.

About A.J. Hohmann

A.J. Hohmann was recently appointed as a regional distribution lead at Pivot Bio, drawing on more than a decade of experience gained at Monsanto, Bayer, Indigo and AgReliant Genetics, where he was the regional marketing manager for AgriGold.

Hohmann holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

About Brian Larrington

Brian Larrington has joined Pivot Bio as a regional distribution lead, bringing more than 25 years of experience translating innovative science into commercial products and building effective go-to-market strategies. Raised on a family farm and ranch in rural Nebraska, Larrington brings a deep understanding of agriculture alongside extensive experience across customer-facing roles, distribution system management and omni-channel commercialization.

Prior to joining Pivot Bio, Larrington spent more than 15 years in the animal health industry, holding business development and commercial leadership roles at Merial and Boehringer Ingelheim, where he supported the launch and growth of several leading products and services.

Larrington earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and a master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading agtech companies, delivers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to help farmers reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products represent a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

