Pivot Bio Donates Food and Supplies to Help Those Impacted by the Texas Panhandle Fires

Company sends support to help farm communities

AMES, Iowa, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, a leading sustainable agriculture company, announced that it is sending support to those affected by the devastating wildfires across more than 800,000 acres in the Texas Panhandle. The company has donated food and supplies directly to those impacted, and is partnering with Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization that leads disaster response including food and supplies to communities in need. Convoy of Hope is among the first to respond to the disaster, providing food and fire clean up kits to those impacted.

"We have been following the news of the wildfires and have heard about the devastating impact on lives and communities, especially farms that have been particularly hard hit," said Chris Abbott, chief executive officer, Pivot Bio. "We have deep connections in the communities where we, and our grower partners live and work. We want to do what we can to help and are grateful to have a partner like Convoy of Hope to ensure help gets to those in need."

"Convoy of Hope is extremely grateful for the generosity of Pivot Bio," said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement/national spokesperson at Convoy of Hope. "This donation will go directly to families impacted, including farm families as they get back on their feet following the fire outbreak. Thanks to Pivot Bio for stepping up and lending a hand."

Pivot Bio supports causes that impact the communities where its team members and grower partners live and work including community causes, education, hunger and disaster relief efforts.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio is a leading sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation. They are among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. Our nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been recognized twice by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies and by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 250 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc