Pivot Bio to Sponsor Farmer-Centric Row Crop Biologicals Study

Research to measure changes in ag biologicals landscape since baseline survey

AMES, Iowa, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, a leading transformative and sustainable agriculture company, is sponsoring a comprehensive, farmer-centric market research effort pertaining to row-crop farmers' increased use of agricultural biologicals. The study, "Biologicals: Row-Crop Farmer Value, Perception and Potential," is being launched this spring by Stratovation Group, a diversified Midwest-based research, marketing and communications firm with deep experience in the agricultural sector.

"Insightful data brings value and direction to our farmer customers and to Pivot. This study contributes to our knowledge base, as do numerous other studies Pivot Bio participates in to stay connected to the market," remarked Ernie Sanders, senior vice president of product innovation at Pivot Bio. "We are happy to be part of this collaboration for the second year, gathering information that will drive sustainability innovations for our agricultural community. Kudos to Stratovation and all sponsors and partners for making the commitment."

The impending study comes on the heels of 2022 baseline research also conducted by Stratovation. The earlier project focused on farmers' opinions about and experience with the rapidly growing agricultural biologicals market. The research revealed most farmers were aware of agricultural biologicals, with those who had ventured into their use giving them high marks. The latest study will compare growers' current attitudes and experiences with the data collected in 2022. It will cast a wider net as well, including farmers in more states and regions, particularly in the Chesapeake Bay and Southern U.S.

"Leading companies that market agricultural biologicals know and understand that staying on the cutting edge of farmer trends is critical to their continued success in this rapidly changing sector," said Cam Camfield, founder and CEO of Stratovation Group, adding his thanks to Pivot Bio and other commercial sponsors.

Organizations such as the Agricultural Retailers Association, The Fertilizer Institute, DC Legislative and Regulatory Services, and the Biological Products Industry Alliance are strategic partners for the research.

"Having this diverse mix of partners and sponsors on the front end will help us secure better data throughout the study's duration," Camfield said. "And better data will drive better planning and results for every organization involved."

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio is a leading sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation. They are among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. Pivot Bio's nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, the company is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been recognized twice by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC in its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, and by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

