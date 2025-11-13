Pivot Bio Expands Weatherproof Nitrogen Portfolio with New Dry Planter Box Treatments for Corn and Cotton

New planter box treatments for Pivot Bio PROVEN® G3 and Pivot Bio CERT-N™ add application flexibility and micronutrient delivery for 2026, expanding early-season access to reliable, weatherproof nitrogen.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, today announced the launch of new dry planter box treatments for its nitrogen-fixing technology, Pivot Bio PROVEN® G3 Dry for corn and Pivot Bio CERT-N™ Dry for cotton, giving farmers another convenient, reliable way to apply the company's exclusive, proprietary gene-edited microbes at planting.

The new dry application delivers Pivot Bio's weatherproof nitrogen directly in the planter box, combining the same locked-in microbial nitrogen performance with a premium dry carrier that includes micronutrients to support early growth and root development. Both products integrate seamlessly with existing planting practices and maintain the same agronomic performance as their liquid and seed treatment counterparts. With three application formats now available, Pivot Bio reinforces its position as one of the most well-rounded biological portfolios on the market, one that supports farmer choice and flexibility across different production systems.

"Our microbes are designed to do one thing exceptionally well — fix nitrogen on the root, right where the plant needs it," said Travis Frey, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Pivot Bio. "By anchoring nitrogen to the root system, we're giving farmers a third, more predictable source of nitrogen that complements traditional fertilizer programs. PROVEN G3 delivers multiple modes of action that feed, boost, and amplify corn crop performance, while CERTN extends that same reliability to cotton acres. These dry formulations make it even easier for farmers to access consistent nitrogen performance in every pass of the planter."

Performance Backed by Data

Across farms nationwide, Pivot Bio PROVEN® G3 continues to deliver strong yield performance and consistency across a wide range of growing conditions, all while costing growers about 30 percent less per acre than synthetic nitrogen inputs. CERT-N has also shown strong performance in cotton trials, helping growers supplement up to 20 percent of their nitrogen program and achieve up to a 50-pound lint increase per acre.

"The 2025 season tested the resilience of every farmer. We saw everything from prolonged dry spells to early-season deluges, conditions where nutrients can be lost," said Ryan Van Roekel, Ph.D., and Director of Commercial Agronomy for Pivot Bio. "The harvest data that is rolling in is unequivocal. Our next-generation technology is delivering critical nutrition precisely when and where the crop needs it, regardless of the weather."

Available Now for the 2026 Season

Both dry products are available now through Pivot Bio's commercial and retail networks while supplies last, with strong early demand expected to sell out for the 2026 planting season. Growers can contact their local Pivot Bio representative for availability and details on recommended use.

"We are excited to be launching a new way for farmers to experience the benefits of Pivot Bio's exclusive, proprietary gene-edited microbes that deliver the most efficient, weatherproof nitrogen year in and year out," said Rick Myroup, Senior Director of Product Management at Pivot Bio. "Introducing a new application method for PROVEN G3 and CERT-N demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative solutions that fit farmers' operations and bring new value and ROI to their acres."

Transparency That Builds Trust

To further advance its mission of farmer-first innovation, Pivot Bio has expanded its performance data hub at pivotbio.com/provenit . The site offers an interactive view of real-time harvest data, trial results, and grower insights from across the country, showing how Pivot Bio products perform under a range of conditions. The platform also connects interested growers directly with local field representatives for follow-up and support.

Putting Farmers First in 2025 and Beyond

With a portfolio of nitrogen-fixing products that cost 30 percent less than synthetic nitrogen, Pivot Bio is helping farmers strengthen their overall fertility programs while managing input costs, efficiency, and resilience. The company's on-the-root, weatherproof nitrogen provides a dependable foundation within a grower's broader crop nutrition strategy, working alongside other sources to support higher yields and system stability. By expanding access through new applications like dry planter box treatments and by lowering price points year over year across its product line, Pivot Bio is giving farmers greater control in an unpredictable market, building a future of balanced, reliable crop nutrition that keeps farmers first.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading agtech companies, delivers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to help farmers reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products represent a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list, and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio.com .

