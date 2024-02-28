Pivot Bio to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, a leading sustainable agriculture company, will bring its expertise to the investment community at the 2024 Bank of America Securities Global Agriculture & Materials Conference. The conference features some of the leading companies in the agriculture industry.

Pivot Bio Senior Vice President of Product Innovation Ernie Sanders will speak at the conference on a biologics panel on Feb. 29. Bob Houghton, the company's Chief Financial Officer will also be in attendance participating in meetings with investors during the conference.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio is a leading sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation. They are among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. The company's nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been recognized twice by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC in its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, and by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc