Pivot Bio to Sponsor 9th International Nitrogen Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, a leading sustainable agriculture company, is teaming up with the International Nitrogen Initiative to sponsor the 9th International Nitrogen Conference Feb. 5 to 8 at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in New Delhi. The summit will convene international nitrogen experts from around the world. Pivot Bio's sponsorship supported the participation of more than 20 world-renowned scientists from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Kenya, the Maldives, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Uganda and the United States, all of whom will consider how to move closer to INI's goal of cutting nitrogen loss in half by 2050.

"The International Nitrogen Initiative is the world's leading platform for improving nitrogen management," says Pivot Bio CEO Chris Abbott. "It is a critical place for academics, policy makers and both emerging and traditional nitrogen providers to come together to help ensure the world's farmers can continue to provide the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility."

By way of background, nitrogen is essential to plant growth, but until Pivot Bio arrived on the scene, farmers had only two choices for their crops: manure and synthetic fertilizer. In both cases, the all-important nitrogen was vulnerable to runoff and leaching, which lead to waste for farmers' and loss that lead to environmental challenges. For example, surplus nitrogen can become nitrous oxide, the most potent of the three leading greenhouse gases.

By adhering directly to the roots of crops, Pivot Bio products can avoid this loss by, "spoon feeding the nutrient to the plant throughout its life cycle."

As a result, Abbott said, "We welcomed with open arms the opportunity to help fund the INI conference and to share our own journey to give growers a better, more environmentally sustainable form of nitrogen."

The invitation to sponsor the INI conference came from David Kanter, associate professor of environmental studies at New York University, INI chairperson and a member of the Pivot Bio Science Advisory Board.

"We are grateful for the funding from Pivot Bio, of course, but our gratitude goes far beyond the sponsorship. Pivot Bio has developed a promising way of keeping nitrogen with the crops that could see very important benefits for the environment and farmers' bottom lines," said Kanter. "We are very pleased to prominently include their voice at the world's leading conference for nitrogen science and policy."

Abbott and Karsten Temme, chief innovation officer and a co-founder of Pivot Bio, will address conference attendees in a 36-minute presentation that explains the workings of the company's technological advances and why we need to continue finding a way to replace synthetic nitrogen fertilizers with products that take into account the needs of growers and the planet.

"We want to find ways to combine with other great ideas out there, to take the best new innovations and get them in the hands of growers as quickly as we can," Temme said. "So, if we can prevent excess nitrogen from leaving a field in the form of nitrous oxide or nitrate runoff, for the grower, it's better because 100% of the investment they make ends up getting converted into fuel for a crop."

See their presentation online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tWs1z6LKls. Anyone interested in working with Pivot Bio on solutions that support our growers and our food system is invited to reach out to [email protected].

