Pivot Energy and Nautilus Solar Energy Partner to Expand Community Solar Development in Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy, Colorado's largest community solar developer, and Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC (" Nautilus "), a leading community solar owner and operator, have announced plans to co-develop 13 megawatts (MWs) of community solar in Colorado. The portfolio will consist of seven separate projects located across four counties in northeast and southern Colorado. The first garden is anticipated to come online in Q1 of 2021.

Pivot will develop each solar garden and provide ongoing customer management through the company's SunCentral platform, while Nautilus will finance, construct, and operate the portfolio. This is the first collaboration between Pivot and Nautilus to bring the benefits of community solar to residents and businesses. The portfolio also represents Nautilus' entrance into the Colorado community solar market.

"Nautilus has been an excellent partner for us to work with in developing more clean energy that delivers economic and environmental benefits to the communities hosting the projects," said Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy. "As community solar continues to grow in popularity, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Nautilus as we work to help build a more resilient and decentralized electrical grid of the future."

"We are excited about expanding into the Colorado community solar market and offering the benefits of renewable energy to its vibrant community," commented Jeffrey Cheng, President of Nautilus Solar. "We're especially pleased to be working closely with Pivot Energy, an experienced partner that has proven development success in the Colorado markets."

The portfolio will be managed using SunCentral , Pivot Energy's proprietary cloud-based software service. SunCentral provides subscribers with convenient user features such as seamless bill payments, energy production monitoring, downloadable financial reports, and much more.

The solar gardens will be located in Xcel Energy and Black Hills Energy utility territories. For more information on how to participate in a community solar garden, please visit: https://www.pivotenergy.net/subscribers/

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a Denver-based solar energy company that is focused on helping accelerate the rapid transition taking place in the energy industry to a more decentralized and cleaner approach to power generation. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software aimed at serving the full commercial solar ecosystem, including retail customers, project developers, system operators, utilities, and financiers. The company develops, finances, builds, and manages community and commercial solar projects around the country. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by the positive impact to people, planet, and profit. Learn more at pivotenergy.net

About Nautilus Solar Energy

Founded in 2006, Nautilus Solar Energy is a leading national solar acquisition, development and asset management company headquartered in Summit, NJ. Nautilus focuses on acquiring, developing, executing, and managing distributed and utility-scaled generation solar projects. Since its inception, Nautilus has invested over $1 billion in capital and provides asset management services to distributed, community solar and utility projects throughout North America. Nautilus is a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Energy Corporation of Canada. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter and visit www.nautilussolar.com or email [email protected] for more information.

