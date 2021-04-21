Pivot Energy Announces New York Expansion, Now Offering Comprehensive Community and Commercial Solar Services Statewide

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy , a national commercial and community solar provider announced today it is now offering comprehensive community and commercial solar services across New York's thriving solar energy market.

The company is currently developing and co-developing more than 96-megawatts of community and commercial solar to help New York meet its ambitious carbon reduction and solar energy goals.

Pivot first entered New York in 2019, offering SunCentral , its proprietary community solar management software to New York solar developers managing community solar portfolios within the region. Since, the company has established a strong presence in New York, hiring a local team of solar experts to lead its expansion, and has already begun contracting new projects across the state.

Pivot is currently developing and co-developing more than 94-megawatts of community solar in National Grid, Central Hudson, and Con Edison utility territories to help New York meet its ambitious carbon reduction and solar energy goals. The community solar projects will serve low- and moderate-income households, residents, and small businesses. Pivot is also developing 35 onsite commercial solar projects for local New York businesses.

"Our decision to expand services in the New York market is part of our long-term strategy for the company and is the logical next step of our 2021 growth plans," said Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy. "New York has created a thriving solar market based on robust policy mechanisms and growing demand for more accessible clean energy. We are thrilled at the opportunity to offer our unique project development expertise and longstanding industry experience that will positively contribute to the state's rapid energy transition and boost its clean energy economy. We welcome the opportunity to establish new partnerships with New York's local solar stakeholders and the local communities we will serve."

"The expansion of Pivot Energy, a national leader in community and commercial solar, is continuing proof of the progress and potential of New York's distributed solar energy market. NYSEIA welcomes Pivot to New York, and we look forward to working together to accelerate the development and deployment of solar energy in the months and years ahead," said Shyam Mehta, Executive Director of New York Solar Energy Industries Association (NYSEIA).

The market expansion follows the company's recent growth announcement and plans for expansion in 2021.

Anyone interested in subscribing to a community solar garden from Pivot Energy can enroll by visiting: https://nyplatform.pivotenergy.net/residential

Pivot Energy is a national solar provider that develops, finances, builds, and manages solar and storage energy projects. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software aimed at serving the full solar ecosystem. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by the positive impact on people, the planet, and profit. Learn more at pivotenergy.net

