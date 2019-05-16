Pivot Energy Awarded 11 Community Solar Projects in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pivot Energy, a national solar developer, announced it has been awarded 11 community solar projects totaling approximately 29.36 MW(dc) of new solar capacity through the Illinois Adjustable Block Lottery Program. The projects will provide clean and affordable solar energy to the local communities in which they are based, and combined, are estimated to generate enough electricity to power approximately 4,500 rural and urban households across Illinois. Pivot Energy's allocation is the second largest portfolio awarded to a community solar developer in the state.

Pivot Energy worked with individual landowners and local Illinois communities across the state to develop projects that were submitted, and eventually awarded through the Adjustable Block Lottery Program. The company will continue to work with local community members to further develop the projects which are expected to break ground this summer, with some beginning operation as soon as the end of the year.

Project Details in MW(dc)

Blandinsville : 5.4 MW (two projects)

: 5.4 MW (two projects) Meredosia : 5.4 MW (two projects)

: 5.4 MW (two projects) Murrayville : 5.06 MW (two projects)

: 5.06 MW (two projects) Watseka : 2.7 MW

: 2.7 MW Danville : 2.7 MW

: 2.7 MW Carlyle : 2.7 MW

: 2.7 MW Fulton : 2.7 MW

: 2.7 MW Kankakee : 2.7 MW

"We opened our regional office in Chicago in 2017 with the vision to expand access to solar energy for all Illinoisans and contribute to the state's clean energy economy," said Rick Hunter, CEO of Pivot Energy. "These awards will help solidify that long-term commitment to the local communities and support our mission of accelerating the shift to clean energy in communities across the nation."

Pivot Energy has been operating in Illinois since 2012, developing both residential and commercial-scale projects for a multitude of clients in both the private and public sector. To date, the company has installed nearly 90 total solar projects across the state, comprised of both rooftop and ground-mounted systems.

Community solar provides homeowners, renters, schools, municipalities, and businesses equal access to the economic and environmental benefits of solar energy, regardless of the physical attributes or ownership of their home or business. Community solar represents a tremendous opportunity for Illinois landowners and farmers to obtain consistent and dependable income by leasing their land while providing their local communities with clean and affordable solar energy. Community solar will allow thousands of Illinois households and businesses the ability to choose solar energy and save money on their bill.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a Denver-based solar energy company that is focused on helping accelerate the rapid transition taking place in the energy industry to a more decentralized and cleaner approach to power generation. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software aimed at serving the full commercial solar ecosystem, including retail customers, project developers, system operators, utilities, and financiers. The company develops, finances, builds, and manages community and commercial solar projects around the country. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by the positive impact to people, planet, and profit.

