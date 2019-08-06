Pivot Energy Awarded 25 Megawatts of Community Solar Capacity in Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pivot Energy announced it has been awarded 25 megawatts (MWs) of new community solar energy capacity through Xcel Energy's 2019 Solar*Rewards Community request for proposal (RFP).

The award increases Pivot's Colorado community solar portfolio to nearly 50 MWs, making them the No. 1 community solar developer in the state for total MWs of approved capacity and total number of projects.

The 25 MWs will be generated by 13 individual projects located across Xcel Energy service territory, available for any Xcel Energy customer to subscribe to including residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

Subscriptions from the 25 MW portfolio will be managed through SunCentral, Pivot's proprietary community solar customer management interface, designed to provide customers, project administrators, and utilities with a seamless and enjoyable user experience.

"Colorado's energy generation mix is quickly changing to a more decentralized and cleaner model. Pivot is thrilled to be able to work with Xcel Energy as a major contributor to that transformation," said Jon Sullivan, vice president of project development for Pivot Energy. "As a company headquartered in Denver, we are deeply committed to investing our time and resources locally to ensure that Colorado, its local communities, and its future generations can realize all of the benefits that solar energy provides."

As part of Pivot's commitment to Colorado's local communities, the company will donate significant scholarships towards student tuition for renewable energy-related topics of study. The company will also offer local K-12 schools and higher education institutions tours of completed community solar projects, and plans to offer a solar internship program beginning in 2020. Educational organizations interested in participating can contact Pivot directly.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a Denver-based solar energy company that is focused on helping accelerate the rapid transition taking place in the energy industry to a more decentralized and cleaner approach to power generation. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software aimed at serving the full commercial solar ecosystem, including retail customers, project developers, system operators, utilities, and financiers. The company develops, finances, builds, and manages community and commercial solar projects around the country. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by the positive impact to people, planet, and profit. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

Contact: Nate Watters

Phone: 720-628-3132

Email: nate@fc-communications.com

SOURCE Pivot Energy

Related Links

https://www.pivotenergy.net

