Pivot Energy Completes 34-Megawatt Community Solar Portfolio Through Illinois Adjustable Block Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national solar developer Pivot Energy announced the completion of 12 new community solar gardens located across Illinois, totaling 34-megawatts of emission-free, clean, and local electricity. Pivot Energy was awarded the portfolio in 2019 as part of the Illinois Adjustable Block Program. Nine of the solar gardens are currently operational and producing clean energy for ComEd and Ameren utility customers. The remaining three gardens will come online in early spring 2021.

The portfolio allows thousands of Illinois households and businesses the opportunity to participate in the benefits of solar energy with no upfront costs and save money on their utility bills. Each solar garden will provide additional economic value to Illinois' communities through local tax revenue collection and job opportunities associated with system operations and maintenance. After all 12 systems are operational, they will provide enough clean electricity to power more than 5,100 residential Illinois homes.

"This is a significant milestone for both Illinois' residents and the state's clean energy transition," said Garrett Peterson, Vice President of Project Development for Pivot Energy. "As the demand for more clean energy increases, community solar can provide local communities and residents the opportunity to easily participate in clean energy and save money on utility expenses. We're thrilled to be a part of Illinois' transition to a cleaner energy future."

Since 2019, Pivot Energy has been awarded more than 40 megawatts of new solar capacity as part of the state's Adjustable Block Program, the second-largest award amount from the first round of the program.

Nearly 80% of American households cannot install rooftop solar due to inadequate rooftops or financial barriers. Community solar allows for equal access to the economic and environmental benefits of solar for anyone who pays an electricity bill, including renters, nonprofits, schools, and municipalities. Community solar subscribers can sign up in minutes without any upfront costs and begin saving money on their electricity costs.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a Denver-based solar energy company that is accelerating the rapid transition in the energy industry to a more decentralized and cleaner approach to power generation. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software aimed at serving the full commercial solar ecosystem, including retail customers, project developers, system operators, utilities, and financiers. The company develops, finances, builds, and manages community and commercial solar projects around the country. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by the positive impact to people, planet, and profit. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

