Pivot Energy Donated Over $400,000 to Community Organizations in 2023, Multiplying Social Impact and Energy Equity

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy, a leading national renewable energy provider headquartered in Denver, proudly announces a significant milestone in its commitment to investing in positive impact in the communities where it operates. In 2023, Pivot Energy donated over $400,000 to community organizations that are working to reduce energy burden for low-income families or developing pathways for local residents to pursue careers in the renewable energy industry. This philanthropic investment reflects Pivot's dedication to being a leader in socially impactful and environmentally responsible solar development.

Pivot Energy's mission goes beyond providing decarbonization solutions to companies and communities - it encompasses a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the communities it serves. By partnering with local organizations, Pivot aims to amplify the social impact of its contributions. In 2024, Pivot has ambitious plans to expand its mission further, solidifying its position as a catalyst for positive change.

The organizations that benefited from Pivot's contributions in 2023 span issue areas including workforce development, energy burden relief, and strengthening rural economies across three different states, Colorado, Maryland, and New York. The Colorado organizations include: Bright Futures, Community College of Aurora Foundation, Grid Alternatives Colorado, Energy Outreach Colorado, Longmont Wheels on Wheels, Morgan County Fair, Morgan County Family Center, and Resource Central. In Maryland, Pivot supported Power 52, and in New York Pivot donated to Solar Uptown Now Coop.

Energy Outreach Colorado, one of the recipients, expressed their gratitude, stating, "Pivot Energy's support has been instrumental in advancing our mission to provide energy assistance to those in need. Their commitment to community welfare aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are thankful for their generous contribution," Jennifer Gremmert, CEO & Executive Director.

As a Certified B Corporation, Pivot Energy is dedicated to ensuring that its business activities have a positive impact on the planet, people, and profit. The company actively engages with local communities across the country, forging partnerships with reputable non-profits and workforce development organizations. By listening to the needs of these entities, Pivot maximizes its impact, fostering a sustainable and inclusive future.

In addition to the immense positive impact these donations have in local communities, Pivot's model of community investment has also proven to be attractive to its clients, demonstrating a trend in coupling renewable energy procurement and social impact. Pivot Energy is leading the renewables market in coupling social impact initiatives with products and services.

"Pivot Energy believes in the power of renewable energy to transform lives and communities," said Annie Lappé, Vice President, Strategy and Impact for Pivot. "Our commitment to social impact is integral to our identity as a Certified B Corporation, and we look forward to expanding our reach and influence in 2024."

