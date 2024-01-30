Pivot Selects Stayntouch PMS to Power Seven Properties

Award-winning hospitality management group chooses Stayntouch for its innovative technology, exceptional customer service, and powerful multi-property management capabilities.

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, announced a new partnership with Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. Stayntouch will implement its flexible, modern cloud PMS across seven Pivot hotels in the United States.

Pivot caters to innovative boutique and lifestyle brands that are reshaping the hospitality industry with unique service philosophies and data-driven results. Stayntouch was selected as a strategic partner to seamlessly facilitate the change management of Pivot's property management system, transitioning it from legacy to modern cloud technology. This partnership brings the benefit of premier customer service, robust functionality, and comprehensive multi-property management capabilities.

Paula Weissend, Regional Director of Revenue Management at Pivot Hotels, said, "Our experience with Stayntouch has been transformative: The system is intuitive and scalable, and the Stayntouch team has simplified resource scheduling and deployment for our properties, even on tight deadlines. The platform's flexibility and comprehensive features are ideal for companies pushing the boundaries of hospitality innovation. Specifically, their multi-property and chain configuration functionalities will significantly aid our team in implementation and portfolio management."

Reid Webster, VP of Strategic Growth and Partnerships, replied, "We are thrilled to embark on a strategic partnership with Pivot, sharing their unwavering commitment to redefining guest-centric hospitality. We designed our cloud PMS to facilitate easy scaling and usability for boutique brands, and we are delighted to witness Pivot-operated hotels fully leveraging these capabilities. Our goal is to be a steadfast partner they can rely on, ensuring they gain the maximum benefit from their new cloud PMS."

About Pivot
Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. In 2023, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality 

About Stayntouch
Stayntouch delivers a fully mobile guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1100+ best-in-class integrations. Our cloud-native PMS empowers hotels to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. Stayntouch's newly expanded PMS platform, Stayntouch 2.0, further simplifies hotel operations, allowing hotels to streamline and accelerate direct bookings, process payments easily, and simplify integrations 一 offering an even more enhanced guest experience. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, EOS Hospitality, and Stoney Creek Hotels, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic independent properties such as the TWA Hotel and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com, and follow Stayntouch on LinkedIn.

