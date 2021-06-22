Pivotree to Unveil Frictionless Commerce Insights in Live Webinar with Senior Analyst

Presented by Pivotree, the live event will explore how companies should approach Frictionless Commerce strategies and technology to conquer their market

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT), a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, today announced an upcoming webinar with guest speaker Forrester Senior Analyst Joe Cicman. The live event, Why Accelerating Frictionless Commerce Will Help You Conquer Your Market, will take place on June 29 at 1:00 pm EST.

"We're honored and excited to have Joe bring his expertise into how Frictionless Commerce helps today's enterprises rise above the competition," said Mike Leibovitz, Vice President of Product Management at Pivotree. "Our research shows that many companies only evaluate friction at the final phase – the customer experience. But we know that a customer's effortless buying experience is the result of frictionless thinking from end to end. We look forward to Forrester's insights on how companies can truly differentiate by assessing their entire value chain and creating a well-oiled Frictionless Commerce machine."

Pivotree is presenting the event along with co-sponsors VTEX , Winshuttle , and Fluent Commerce . These Pivotree partners provide key components of a Frictionless Commerce technology stack, including distributed order management, rapid ecommerce, master data management (MDM), and more.

In addition to exploring Frictionless Commerce technology, Cicman will discuss:

How consumer expectations are changing in 2021

Where commerce is headed in the next five years

What should drive tech investment decisions

Where to eliminate friction points for the best results

Complimentary registration for the event is now open at www.pivotree.com/resources/frictionless-commerce-forrester-webinar/ .

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

