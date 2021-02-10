Pixability Announces Appointment of YouTube and Video Advertising Expert Brian Atwood as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixability (www.pixability.com ), the only provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku, today announced the appointment of Brian Atwood to the position of chief revenue officer. Atwood has extensive experience in the technology, software-as-a-service and digital media industries, and with YouTube and CTV specifically. In his new role, Atwood will work to scale Pixability's business through the expansion of its YouTube and CTV product offerings and the development of key partnerships.

Brian Atwood joins Pixability from video technology and data startup NOM, where he served as CEO. Atwood previously served as chief sales officer at video advertising platform ZEFR, where he led YouTube revenue and operations, as well as in key sales roles for tech and media companies including AOL, DataXu, and iHeartMedia. In his role at Pixability, Brian will oversee the company's go-to-market strategy, expansion into new markets, and lead the sales, business development and customer success teams.

"Having been in the YouTube ecosystem for more than four years, I have always been impressed with Pixability's unique YouTube solutions for brand suitability, optimal performance, and insights," Atwood commented. "Brands and their agencies increasingly rely on YouTube and CTV as the best strategic opportunity to reach consumers, and Pixability is incredibly well positioned to capitalize on this massive opportunity."

"We saw significant growth during 2020, as customers discovered the value of our innovative solutions during a time of increased investment on YouTube, Amazon Fire, and Roku," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "By adding Brian to our executive team, we will be in a strong position to capitalize on this rapidly growing marketplace. We are confident that his extensive sales experience and industry knowledge will lead to sustained revenue growth over the next several years."

Pixability is also announcing several key promotions in addition to the appointment of its CRO. Jackie Paulino, formerly senior vice president of product, will serve as chief product officer. Paulino's expertise in YouTube and Connected TV will be essential as the company expands its foothold across these key platforms. Pixability's product team also promoted Don Cosseboom to vice president of product.

About Pixability

Pixability is a technology and data company that empowers the world's largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. The company's industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, DoubleVerify, Oracle Data Cloud's Moat Measurement, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability's suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and GroupM, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, Hilton, Jack-in-the-Box, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com

