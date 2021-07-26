PixCell Medical and Gamidor Diagnostics Partner to Introduce Point-of-Care Hematology Analysis in Israel

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with medical diagnostics company Gamidor Diagnostics to distribute the HemoScreen™, PixCell's hematology analyzer, across Israel. This deal follows a global shift spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic towards near-patient, digitally connected testing and diagnostics.

Gamidor provides systems, reagents and services to clinical laboratories, hospitals and academic research institutions in Israel, and represents world-leading diagnostics companies, including Roche Diagnostics.

"The world of laboratory instrumentation is undergoing a revolution to mobile point-of-care (POC) devices located at the patient's bedside. It is an innovative, dynamic and evolving field that is providing medical teams with complementary diagnostic tools in addition to their therapeutic tools," said Michal London, Senior Vice President, Head of Pathology, Women's Health and POC Division at Gamidor Diagnostics. "Gamidor is leading the change in the field of POC, distributing the most advanced devices in the world to leading hospitals and clinics in Israel. We are pleased to announce a new and exclusive agreement with PixCell on the marketing and sales of the HemoScreen device in Israel, which will allow for faster clinical decisions, reduced waiting time for diagnosis and improved quality of care. In addition, HemoScreen will help diagnose and treat the aging population, which may have difficulty receiving venous or capillary blood samples."

PixCell's HemoScreen is the only 5-part differential CBC analyzer that is both FDA-cleared and CE-marked for point-of-care use. The portable diagnostic device delivers lab-accurate results within five minutes – significantly less time than traditional methods, removing the need for specially trained lab technicians to operate the instrument. Utilizing a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, HemoScreen reduces reagent waste and eliminates the need for routine maintenance. With just one drop of blood, HemoScreen provides Complete Blood Count (CBC) results with 20 standard parameters, as well as comprehensive abnormal cell flagging for earlier detection of infection and certain cancer types.

"Israel has gained worldwide recognition as a pioneer in HealthTech innovation. Yet the country is lagging in the implementation of point-of-care diagnostics, with CBC testing – the most common blood test – still exclusively conducted by professional technicians in centralized laboratories, an expensive, resource-heavy and slow process that delays treatment," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "We are thrilled to partner with Gamidor to distribute our HemoScreen in Israel and are confident that together we can help the country meaningfully expand patient accessibility to point-of-care diagnostics tests."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical provides the only simple-to-use and portable point-of-care blood diagnostic solution. PixCell's FDA-cleared and CE-marked HemoScreen™ platform shortens diagnostic results delivery from days to minutes. With just one drop of blood and within five minutes, HemoScreen™ delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, with the high clinical sensitivity of central lab results, saving patients, clinicians and health systems significant time and costs. PixCell leverages their patented Viscoelastic Focusing and lab-on-a-cartridge technologies, along with AI-powered machine vision, to deliver rapid point-of-care diagnostic results anywhere.

For more information: www.pixcell-medical.com. Please follow PixCell Medical on LinkedIn.

About Gamidor Diagnostics

Gamidor Diagnostics is a medical diagnostic company that provides systems, reagents and services to clinical laboratories, hospitals, academic research institutes and the general public in Israel. Following its establishment in the mid-1980s by the "Gamida for Life" Group and Mr. Yacob Ofer, the company experienced rapid growth to become what it is today: a leading provider of high-quality diagnostic solutions to its customers. Gamidor Diagnostics distributes exclusively to world leading diagnostic manufactures from around the world. The company's team consists over 100 professional and skilled employees in all departments; management, sales, customer service, technical services, IT, administration and logistics, who aim to provide the best service to the customers. The company strives for long lasting, friendly and open relationships with its customers and suppliers. Gamidor Diagnostic's core fields are genetics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, lab automation, women's health, microbiology, quality control programs, point-of-care and molecular biology.

For more information: https://gamidor.co.il/en/

