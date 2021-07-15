PixCell Medical Appoints Armin Schon as New Chief Commercial Officer to Foster Continued HemoScreen™ Growth

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, announced today that Armin Schon, Ph.D., has been appointed chief commercial officer, effective immediately. Schon will oversee PixCell's global commercial partnerships, all sales and marketing activities and distribution of the company's proprietary hematology analyzer, HemoScreen™.

"In my first meeting with PixCell over a decade ago, the founders convinced me that their viscoelastic focusing (VEF) technology would drastically transform the generation of medical information, allowing for rapid assessment outside the central lab environment," said Dr. Schon. "As a member of PixCell's board, I helped the company progress to the commercial product we now know as HemoScreen. Running the commercialization of this leading solution in the global in-vitro diagnostics market was the logical next step, and I am proud to be part of the world-class team of experts at PixCell."

Schon brings more than 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in strategy and business development for global science-based industries and medical device companies. He previously served as CEO of El-Mul Technologies and the Asia Pacific region's director of business development for Philips Medical Systems. Following that, Schon served as president of the medical division, corporate vice president R&D, and corporate vice president of strategy and business development at Orbotech Ltd. Most recently, he served as CEO of Trialog Clinical Trials.

Schon holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Physics from the University of Goettingen, and a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Heidelberg, Germany.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Schon to PixCell's executive team as we anticipate upcoming key milestones and the next stage of PixCell's growth," said Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical. "At PixCell, we are committed to pushing scientific boundaries and developing breakthrough technologies that significantly accelerate patient treatment. Armin's proven leadership abilities and broad experience launching and expanding novel medical technologies will be essential as we grow our commercial capabilities."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical provides the first truly portable point-of-care blood diagnostic solution. Leveraging the company's patented Viscoelastic Focusing technology, along with AI-powered machine vision, PixCell's FDA-approved and CE-cleared HemoScreen diagnostic platform shortens diagnostic results delivery from days to minutes. With just one drop of blood and within five minutes, PixCell delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, saving patients, clinicians and health systems significant time and costs.

For more information: www.pixcell-medical.com

