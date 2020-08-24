PixCell Medical Bolsters its Leadership, Adding Dr. David Stein as New Chairman of the Board

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, announced today that Dr. David Stein has been appointed as its new Chairman of the Board. Dr. Stein, along with members of the PixCell Medical Board of Directors, will be focused on further accelerating the commercial success and demonstrated positive clinical impact of the HemoScreen platform and will work with the PixCell Management team to scale commercialization, operations, strategic planning, key partnerships, and regional expansion.

Until December 2019, Stein served as the Global Head of Strategy and was the President of Molecular Diagnostics for Siemens Healthineers, where he also served as a key lead in the company's IPO. Prior to this, Stein was the CEO of the Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Business and the head of strategy for the Diagnostics Division. He previously held the position of vice president of engineering within the Diagnostics Division, leading and directing engineering activities. He has led development and strategy for several successful products in the DX portfolio since joining Siemens in 2001. Dr. Stein holds a Ph.D. in Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA.

"PixCell Medical's HemoScreen platform is the only hematology analyzer FDA-cleared for point-of-care use that can deliver the full 5-part differential CBC with comprehensive abnormal cell flagging within six minutes," said Dr. David Stein. "I have been in the diagnostics space and understand which products are poised to have the greatest impact. The HemoScreen, which leverages machine vision and PixCell's patented Viscoelastic Focusing technology, provides rapid, lab-accurate results, changing how this essential diagnostic insight is delivered across the care continuum, from the ICU to primary care, oncology, and more. I am proud to be a part of this cutting-edge enterprise at this critical time in its development."

Stein is currently focused on advising and investing in start-up and growth companies as a founder, advisor and board member.

"David is a prized addition to PixCell given his strong focus on people, culture, and team development, as well as his demonstrated ability to lead company strategy globally in the field of diagnostics," said Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical. "Given David's extensive experience leading and directing engineering activities for several central lab, point-of-care, and informatics products, he is a real asset for PixCell."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical provides the first truly portable point-of-care blood diagnostic solution. Leveraging the company's patented Viscoelastic Focusing technology, along with AI-powered machine vision, PixCell's FDA-approved and CE-cleared HemoScreen diagnostic platform shortens diagnostic results delivery from days to minutes. With just one drop of blood and within five minutes, PixCell delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, saving patients, clinicians and health systems significant time and costs.

For more information: www.pixcell-medical.com and follow PixCell on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Finn Partners for PixCell Medical

Lior Feigin

[email protected]

@LiorFeigin

SOURCE PixCell Medical

Related Links

https://www.pixcell-medical.com/

